TRUCKING COMPANIES are raising their rates by as much as 30% as pump prices increased in recent weeks, an industry executive said.

The Confederation of Truckers Association of the Philippines (CTAP) on Wednesday said the request of some of its individual members for an increase in trucking freight rates of up to 30% was recently granted by their respective clients.

CTAP President Maria B. Zapata told BusinessWorld the organization’s individual members communicated the request to their clients or customers on March 7, and some of these requests have been granted.

“For the record, diesel price in January 2021 was (around) P31 (per liter) compared with the current P70 (per liter) as of March 8, 2022 with P39 price difference,” the notice signed by Ms. Zapata said.

“In line with this, CTAP member operators will negotiate and make the necessary and corresponding 30% adjustment or increase in their respective truck rates to enable them to continuously provide an exceptional and quality service to their respective clients,” it added.

Ms. Zapata also said by phone that truckers are also mindful of other factors when negotiating with their clients, which are involved in imports or exports.

“With the situation of our economy, we can’t be insistent on the 30%, so others accept less than 30%. It’s a matter of consideration,” she added.

Ms. Zapata said CTAP will be observing to see if its members will need to request additional charges for fuel cost.

Fuel retailers are implementing an oil price rollback on Tuesday, ending 11 straight weeks of steadily rising prices. — Arjay L. Balinbin