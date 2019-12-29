Troubled Mindanao bags top Metro Manila Film Fest prizes

Brillante Ma. Mendoza’s Mindanao may have taken the lion’s share of awards at the recently held Metro Manila Film Festival Awards Night including the night’s top awards – Best Picture, Best Director and Best Acting Awards for Judy Ann Santos and Allen Dizon – but the film struggling and both Ms. Santos and Mr. Mendoza used their acceptance speeches to appeal for more cinemas to show their film.

The awards night was held on Friday at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

“Since we only have a few cinemas [showing the film], may we ask to have more screens?” Ms. Santos said during the acceptance speech for Best Picture.

She added during her Best Actress acceptance speech that if the prize money she and Mr. Dizon recieved (P100,000 each) was given to the production, the film might have a chance of turning profit.

At the same event, Mr. Mendoza also said that what they want is “to have more cinemas [for Mindanao].”

A cursory inspection of the cinema schedules of SM City North EDSA and SM Megamall on Dec. 28 showed that neither multiplex was showing Mindanao and instead SM Megamall assigned three cinemas each for Miracle in Cell #7 and The Mall the Merrier. Sure box-office draws such as Mission Unstapabol: The Don Identity and 3Pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon are also showing in these cinemas. The horror film Sunod also secured one cinema in rack of these locations.









Mindanao is about a Muslim mother taking care of her cancer-stricken daughter. Ms. Santos previously won Best Actress at the 41st Cairo International Film Festival for her work in the movie.

Aside from the top awards, Mindanao also went home with the Fernando Poe, Jr. Memorial Award, the Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, Best Child Performer for Yuna Tangod, Gender Sensitivity Award, and Best Float bringing its total number of awards to 11.

Following Mindanao, the Second Best Picture winner Write About Love by Crisanto B. Aquino took home many of the remaining awards: the Special Jury Prize for Writing for Mr. Aquino, Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress for Yeng Constantino, Best Supporting Actor for Joem Bascon, Best Original Song for “Ikaw ang Akin,” and Best Musical Score.

The Third Best Picture winner and lone horror film at this year’s festival, Sunod by Carlo Ledesma, won Best Production Design, while historical drama Culion by Alvin Yapan won a Special Jury Prize for its ensemble featuring Iza Calzado, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, and Meryll Soriano.

The Metro Manila Film Festival runs until Jan. 7 in cinemas nationwide.

Below is the list of winners:

Best Picture: Mindanao

Mindanao Second Best Picture: Write About Love

Write About Love Third Best Picture: Sunod

Sunod Best Director: Brillante Ma. Mendoza for Mindanao

Brillante Ma. Mendoza for Mindanao Best Actress: Judy Ann Santos for Mindanao

Judy Ann Santos for Mindanao Best Actor: Allen Dizon for Mindanao

Allen Dizon for Mindanao Best Supporting Actress: Yeng Constantino for Write About Love

Yeng Constantino for Write About Love Best Supporting Actor: Joem Bascon for Write About Love

Joem Bascon for Write About Love Best Child Performer: Yuna Tangod for Mindanao

Yuna Tangod for Mindanao Special Jury Prize (Writing): Crisanto B. Aquino for Write About Love

Crisanto B. Aquino for Write About Love Special Jury Prize (Cast): Culion

Culion Best Screenplay: Write About Love

Write About Love FPJ Memorial Award: Mindanao

Mindanao Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: Mindanao

Mindanao Best Visual Effects: Mindanao

Mindanao Best Production Design: Sunod

Sunod Best Original Song: “Ikaw ang Akin” for Write About Love

“Ikaw ang Akin” for Write About Love Best Musical Score: Write About Love

Write About Love Best Sound: Mindanao

Mindanao Gender Sensitivity Award: Mindanao

Mindanao Best Float: Mindanao

Mindanao Best Student Short Film Award: Pamana ni Lola from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines-Sta. Mesa

