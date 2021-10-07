TROPICAL DEPRESSION Lannie exited the Philippine area Wednesday, leaving at least two people dead and triggered flooding and landslides in more than 80 areas in central Philippines, according to the national disaster management council.

As of Oct. 7, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the two reported deaths, both due to drowning, were still being validated.

Lannie, the 12th typhoon to enter the country this year, made 10 landfalls across northern Mindanao, the Visayas, and Palawan.

The Western Visayas or Region 6 reported the most damage in infrastructure and agriculture, including three totally destroyed houses and 16 partially damaged.

NDRRMC said damage to agriculture was so far estimated at P12.22 million with 942 hectares of farm areas affected.

MARING

Meanwhile, the low pressure area being monitored by state weather bureau PAGASA developed into a tropical depression as it entered the Philippine area Thursday afternoon.

Designated the local name Maring, the tropical depression was located 505 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes as of 4 p.m. Maring was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kms per hour (kms/h) near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kms/h.

“Current track and intensity forecast shows that there is a moderate to high likelihood that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) will be hoisted over several provinces in Northern Luzon by Saturday morning or afternoon. The highest possible wind signal for this tropical cyclone is TCWS #2,” PAGASA said.

“However, due to the uncertainty in the intensity forecast, there is a possibility that higher TCWS may be raised,” it added. — Marifi S. Jara