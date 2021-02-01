Tribunal holds mock bar exams amid coronavirus

THE SUPREME Court conducted mock digital bar exams on Sunday amid a coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement on Monday.

“The Supreme Court successfully conducted a pilot/mock bar as part of the process of transitioning into fully digital but localized bar examinations,” it said.

Eighty law students took part in the mock exams held in cooperation with the Philippine Association of Law Schools and the law schools of Saint Louis University, Ateneo de Manila University, University of Cebu, Ateneo de Davao and University of the Philippines.

“This is part of the court’s reforms to make the bar examinations more equitable and inclusive while at the same time maintaining the standards of the legal profession,” the tribunal said after the exams were postponed last year.

The grades of the examinees in the mock exams won’t be recorded, the court said in a previous bulletin. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas