Travelers to PHL advised to take polio vaccine

TRAVELERS TO the Philippines have been advised by the government to get a polio vaccine following the resurgence of a polio epidemic last month. In an advisory issued Oct. 10, the Department of Health (DoH) said those who are coming or returning to the Philippines will have better protection if they have an inactive polio vaccination (IPV), especially if they plan to stay for at least a month. DoH noted that there is “no travel restrictions to the Philippines” despite the epidemic declared last September, after two cases were reported after nearly two decades of the country being polio-free. “(T)ravelers including foreign nationals and returning Filipinos of all ages, who are intending to stay in the Philippines for four (4) weeks and more and have not received any polio vaccination in the last 12 months, are encouraged to have themselves immunized with a single dose of IPV not later than four (4) weeks before their scheduled travel to the Philippines. Those with urgent travel within four (4) weeks are recommended to receive a single dose of IPV at least by the time of departure as this will still provide added protection, particularly for frequent travelers,” the DoH said. For those who will go to countries that require vaccination, they can receive the IPV and obtain an International Certificate of Vaccination from the DoH Bureau of Quarantine. — Gillian M. Cortez