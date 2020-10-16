Travel agencies, tour operators, mall-wide sales allowed — DTI

The government has allowed travel agencies, tour operators, reservation services and related activities to resume operations at 50% capacity for areas placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) and at 100% capacity for areas placed under the more relaxed form of GCQ, known as modified GCQ, the Trade department said Friday.

The department announced separately that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has approved its proposal to allow mall-wide sales in areas placed under GCQ and MGCQ. It added that the age range for persons allowed to leave their homes is now 15 to 65, except those in coronavirus hot spots, are also allowed to go out.

The Trade department said the IATF has also directed local government units to start removing or easing their curfew hours to allow essential business establishments to open and their workers to travel within such hours.

But they should not sacrifice the enforcement of health protocols, the department said, noting that the objective is to “generate more jobs and income opportunities.”

As for the travel agencies, tour operators, reservation services and related activities, the Trade department said they are also required to follow the minimum public health standards and protocols set by the government.

The department said feedback and complaints from the general public may be coursed to its consumer care hotline 1-384. — Arjay L. Balinbin