Transport dep’t invites bidders for Cebu port works to prequalify

THE Transportation department said it started inviting potential bidders for the civil works contract of the P10-billion New Cebu International Container Port project to join the prequalification process.

The department said Tuesday in an announcement that it intends to “prequalify” firms for the South Korea-funded project through the Special Bids and Award Committee.

“The works to be performed by the contractor under this contract comprise, but (are) not limited to, detailed engineering design and construction of berthing facilities, revetment for reclamation, dredging and reclamation, road, bridge, water supply and drainage, electric installation, architectural facilities, and electronic communication facilities,” it added.

Eligible firms may submit their expressions of intent to the Transportation department on or before Jan. 20 at 8 a.m.

The deadline for submitting prequalification documents to the department is Feb. 24, 8 a.m.

The bid is open to South Korean contractors.

Eligibility criteria include “at least three seaport including quay wall construction contracts… successfully or substantially completed within the last 15 years either in the Republic of Korea or in other countries, where the value of the applicant’s participation exceeds $60 million per contract. Of these three contracts, at least one contract shall have been executed on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.”

It added that the applicant should also have experience operating in tropical climates similar to that of Cebu.

The invitation for bids will be issued in March.

The department said the detailed design and construction phase of the project is scheduled to start in the third quarter of the year.

The project, according to the Finance department, has an estimated overall cost of P10.1 billion.

In 2018, Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III signed a $172.64-million loan agreement with the Export Import Bank of Korea for the construction of Cebu’s new container port.

The government will provide P1.4 billion or $26.09 million for the new Cebu port project, which “aims to free up the existing seaport in the province and provide a more efficient and reliable transport infrastructure for the unimpeded flow of goods and services in the Visayas,” the Finance department said in a statement on its website.

“It will include a berthing facility with a 500-meter quay wall length that can simultaneously accommodate two 2,000 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) vessels; operating facilities and structures for containers such as a freight station and inspection shed; an access road and bridge; and a dredged waterway and turning basin,” it said.

The loan carries a preferential interest rate of 0.15% per year for non-consulting services and 0% for consulting services. The maturity period is 40 years, inclusive of a 10-year grace period.

On March 9, 2020, the Transportation department signed a consulting services contract with the joint venture of South Korea’s Yooshin Engineering Corp., Sekwang Engineering Consultants Co. Ltd., and Korea Engineering Consultants Corp. in association with SVTI.

Under the contract, the consulting services will be financed out of the proceeds of the loan and should not exceed $5.44 million. — Arjay L. Balinbin