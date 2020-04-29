Trade dep’t to review food delivery pricing

THE DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry (DTI) will review the pricing of food delivery services after a surge in adoption of such services during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

“Pag-aaralan po. Bigyan niyo kami ng isang linggo. (We will study this. Give us a week),” Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said over DZMM Wednesday.

He said the number of delivery services has increased due to higher demand.

“Dahil maraming providers ngayon, merong nag-cha-charge ng fixed cost. Merong nag–cha-charge ng percentage. So I think may competition din ‘yan kaya hindi kaagad naman pumapasok ang government kung nakikitang may competition. Ibig sabihin, may nag-po-provide ng mas mababang service fee, delivery fee at merong din namang mas mataas (But because there are many providers today, there are those that charge fixed fees while others charge a percentage of the bill. I think there’s competition there. Government doesn’t intervene right away if we see competition. That means there are those that provide lower or higher service and delivery fees),” he said.

Mr. Lopez said there have been complaints from the public about less-expensive delivery services becoming unavailable during periods of high demand.

The DTI has urged businesses to itemize their prices to make delivery fees more transparent.

Mr. Lopez said Wednesday that the DTI will meet with business groups on the latter’s request to implement a moratorium on demurrage/detention fees, port congestion charges, and other penalties for cargo stuck at ports due to the lockdown.

“Sinulatan natin ‘yung concerned na mga grupo tulad ho ng mga shipping lines. Ang sabi nila ay makikipagpulong sa amin kung ano ang kasagutan nila dito (We have written to the concerned groups like the shipping lines. They said they will meet with us to talk about their response),” he said. — Jenina P. Ibañez

















