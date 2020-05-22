Toyota resumes production, reopens 66 dealer outlets

TOYOTA Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) announced on Friday that it has resumed the operations of its manufacturing plant in Santa Rosa City, Laguna and reopened most of its dealer outlets nationwide.

“After temporarily halting production to comply with the quarantine guidelines set by the government, leading automotive manufacturer Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has resumed operations in its Santa Rosa, Laguna plant beginning May 18, 2020,” the automotive company said in a statement on Friday.

It added that resuming business as soon as possible would help stimulate economic activities in the country.

TMP assured the public that precautionary measures were conducted in its manufacturing plant in Santa Rosa “to ensure safety and adherence to production protocols.”

“All reporting Team Members have been briefed on the safety guidelines and measures that will be strictly followed in the plant. The overall workforce currently reporting on single-shift operation is within the 50% cap mandated by the government under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) guidelines,” it said.

The company also reported that 66 out of its 70 dealer outlets nationwide have resumed operations as of May 20.

“Due to social distancing measures implemented within the showroom, customers are encouraged to set an appointment before visiting their nearest dealers. The TMP dealers’ directory can be accessed at https://toyota.com.ph/dealer,” it said.

It said further that at least five service centers have also reopened, including Toyota Alabang Service Center, Toyota Shaw Service Center, Toyota North EDSA Service Center, Toyota Davao Body and Paint Center, and Toyota Negros Occidental Service Center. — Arjay L. Balinbin









