TOYOTA MOTOR Philippines Corp. (TMP), the country’s perennial “triple crown” winner (leading the auto industry in passenger, commercial, and total vehicle sales) recently revealed its attainment of two milestones. One is its 20th successive triple crown, notched in 2021; the other is its having sold two-million vehicles in cumulative sales since starting operations here in 1988.

Said TMP President Atsuhiro Okamoto in a release: “Surpassing the two-million mark would not be possible without the support of our loyal Toyota and Lexus customers, the commitment of our 73-strong Toyota dealer network, and of course the sense of ownership that every TMP team member has to our goal and responsibility of providing mobility for all. Thank you for making Philippines a Toyota country.”

He added, “As a way of thanking our loyal customers who are part of the two-million sales milestone, we promise that One Team Toyota PH, which is composed of TMP, our affiliates, and our entire dealer network, will continue working as one to provide the best possible ownership experience.”

TMP was established by Dr. George SK Ty through a “strong partnership” among GT Capital Holdings; Toyota Motor Corp.; and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Over the past 34 years, the company has grown to become one of the top firms in the Philippines.

Today, it is one of the key manufacturers and distributors of Toyota in the Asia-Pacific region, making the Japan-headquartered car brand the leading auto marque in the Philippines for decades. At the end of 2021, it paced all firms in the sector, with a market share of 46.3%. This yearend market share is not only the highest in TMP history; it is also the highest in the ASEAN region.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the generations of Toyota owners in the Philippines who have trusted and embraced the Toyota brand since TMP opened more than three decades ago,” remarked TMP Chairman Alfred Ty. “We are truly humbled that Filipinos have welcomed the Toyota brand as family, and we are grateful to be entrusted with the responsibility of helping the Philippines build a mobility-empowered society. Your continued trust and patronage inspire us to continuously improve and evolve our operations, so that we can help modernize mobility and contribute to nation-building.”

TMP currently operates the largest car manufacturing and assembly plant in the country to produce the best-selling Vios and Innova models. The company said that its operations contribute to the advancement of automotive manufacturing in the country, and provide livelihood to over 60,000 employees in the entire value chain. The Toyota group has invested a cumulative amount of P67 billion, and TMP achieved export sales totaling US$16.3 billion as of 2020.

The firm has also paid cumulative duties and taxes amounting to P426 billion as of the end of last year, and continues to hold programs in support of nation-building and the welfare of specific communities.

Since the start of its operations, TMP’s manufacturing plant has rolled out over 958,000 CKD units, producing some of the most iconic cars on the road — including the Crown, Corolla, Lite Ace, and Tamaraw. Today, TMP’s local manufacturing operations remain strong, selling over 35,000 Vios units (refer to graphic), the most of any passenger car, and more than 13,000 Innova units last year.

TMP said that what contributes to this preference of Filipinos for Toyota cars is the company’s promise of quality, durability, and reliability (QDR). But as both the market and customers’ requirements evolve, Mr. Okamoto said TMP is committed to lead in transforming the mobility landscape with a people-first approach.

“More than just selling cars, TMP is all about addressing people’s mobility needs,” he declared. “Through the years, we have been placing greater importance in improving customer service, value-chain offers, and overall Toyota ownership experience. We are assuring our customers that we are with them at every step of their customer journey, providing them flexibility, connectivity, convenience — all with the goal of producing mass happiness for all.”

Mr. Ty added that TMP’s attainment of its milestones also comes at the right time, as it is in the middle of a brand transformation initiative. “We are looking forward to a more exciting and promising future for our customers as we introduce more ways to move their world,” he concluded.