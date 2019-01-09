Toyota Motor PHL orders recall of 31 Lexus LS 500 units

TOYOTA Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) said Lexus Manila, Inc., one of its local dealers, ordered a recall of certain units of LS 500 models due to an improper programming of their start-stop systems.

In a letter to the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Consumer Protection Group Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo, TMP First Vice-President Lawyer Rommel R. Gutierrez said some 31 units of the luxury sedan produced from Dec. 19, 2017 to June 28, 2018 will be reprogrammed.

The LS 500, which was introduced into the Philippine market in August 2017, cost as much as P9.268 million.

The vehicle is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo engine and a start-stop system that automatically stops and restarts the system when the vehicle is stationary so as to cut fuel use and emissions.

“Due to improper programming of the engine control computer, there is a possibility that when the engine restarts within a specific time range after the engine stops, an incorrect intake air volume could be calculated, potentially causing the engine to stall during acceleration from the stationary position,” Mr. Gutierrez said in the letter posted on the DTI’s website.

The re-programming will be done at no cost to affected customers.

TMP said it will notify customers through a letter to invite them to bring the subject units to the company’s Lexus dealer based in Taguig City for the service. — JCL