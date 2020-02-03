Toyota leads PHL car market upswing in 2019 1 of 5

RECOVERING from the effects of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN), which helped to contract the market in 2018 due to a general increase in vehicle prices, the Philippine automotive market finished 2019 with a 2.4% growth rate capped by a strong fourth quarter from most industry players.

In a speech at the recent Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation (TMP) media thanksgiving party, company chairman Alfred Ty said, “As industry leader, it is Toyota’s role to drive the industry back to sustainable growth. We will continue to be this country’s solid partner in nation-building. In fact, as of end-2019, TMP has paid a total of P384.3 billion (in) cumulative taxes since the start of our operations.”

He added that TMP was able to maintain its 2,195-strong Filipino work force, not counting those employed by its network of 71 dealers nationwide. The company also beefed up its efforts to stimulate the market through various customer service and value-added activities, driving the sales of 162,011 units and cornering market share of 39.5% for the year. Of the total, 54,028 were produced locally in TMP’s Sta. Rosa manufacturing plant in Laguna.

Toyota’s locally assembled passenger car, the Vios, entered under the Comprehensive Automotive Reform (CARS) program, remained as the country’s best-selling vehicle with 33,181 units sold. This puts the brand on track to deliver its commitment under the program. Said Sherwin Chualim, first vice-president for marketing division, “We sincerely appreciate the motoring public for their trust and confidence in Toyota throughout the years.”

HYUNDAI ANGELES CITY DEALERSHIP UNVEILED

Angeles City, Pampanga is the site of Hyundai’s newest dealership. Known as a commercial, financial and industrial hub, and the entertainment and gaming center of Central Luzon, Angeles now hosts Hyundai Angeles, the second passenger car dealership in the region of the South Korean global brand. It is the third Central Luzon showroom operated by the Hizon Group, which is among first four pioneer dealers of Hyundai in the country.

“We are right where we should be,” said Hyundai Asia Resources, Inc. President and CEO Maria Fe Perez-Agudo. “The third Hyundai dealership under the Hizon Group is designed to respond to the needs of the booming business, tourism, and transport industries of Angeles.”









Hyundai Angeles Pampanga Deputy COO Yves Amiel Hizon affirmed: “My mom said my father saw the future of Hyundai. (He) had faith. Hyundai Pampanga opened in December 2001 and is currently third in its area in market share. Hyundai Tarlac, which opened in November 2007, ranks second.” This third-generation Hizon is now bent on carrying on his father’s legacy by bringing Hyundai Angeles to success in this new decade.

Sidelights of the inauguration were the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), allocating some 700 units of the Hyundai H-100 Class 1 Modern Jeepney to local transport groups; and the turnover of an H-100 ambulance to the local government. Both activities signify Hyundai’s solid support for the national PUV modernization program.

Last year, HARI sold 33,763 units and generated 2.9% growth in December versus the same month in 2018, enabling it to maintain its position in the market as one of the top automotive brands in the Philippine market. Customers can visit Hyundai Angeles on MacArthur Highway, Balibago, Angeles City, Pampanga.

AUTOHUB OPENS NEXTHUB AUTO CARE

To strengthen its position as the country’s “premier multi-brand automotive distributor and service provider,” the Autohub Group inaugurated maintenance and repair shop NextHub Auto Care.

The establishment positions itself as an alternative after-market service center for out-of-warranty or inactive customers whose vehicles need repairs. The 2,200-sqm. facility houses 17 bays which can collectively service 50 cars per day. The facility promises to provide top-notch and accessible services at reasonable prices.

Basic services such as oil change, tire and battery checkup, steering and suspension, brake checks, among others, are available at NextHub. The new service center also offers a selection of car accessories, vehicle insurance renewal, new and used car sales, spare parts for all car brands, and even an in-hub convenience store. Highly skilled technicians are equipped with advanced tools, ensuring high-quality service from start to finish.

NextHub Auto Care is part of Autohub’s AIM Up (Accelerate, Innovate, Move Up) campaign. “We wanted to take the ‘three-star shop’ mentality of our car buyers to the next level. We will cater to all after-warranty cars and to those who opt to have their cars serviced at shops other than casa. Our price is very competitive, and we have high-grade facilities that could accommodate all your car repair needs,” said a company release.

NextHub Auto Care is located at Cabrera Road, Brgy. San Juan, Taytay, Rizal, at the back of Nissan Taytay. For more information, follow NextHub Auto Care on Facebook, or call 0917-867-6479.

NISSAN GOES MOBILE WITH ‘SERVICE ON WHEELS’

Nissan Philippines now makes house calls or on-site after-sales service and repair with its “Service on Wheels” program, a mobile solution that “provides excellent vehicle care and services to more customers outside Nissan service centers.”

The program allows participating Nissan dealerships to deploy dedicated service vehicles manned by two Nissan-certified technicians. The vehicles are customized to contain various tools and equipment to provide a number of services including light periodic maintenance, vehicle diagnosis, replacement of consumable items such as tires, brakes, and batteries; light repairs; and emergency roadside assistance.

The service will be available in select Nissan dealerships across the Philippines.

Said Atsushi Najima, president and managing director of Nissan Philippines: “Service on Wheels is a way for (us) to extend our expertise in vehicle care outside our service centers. This gives a new and exciting dimension to our reliable services by delivering satisfaction to our customers, wherever they are.”

For more information, call the Nissan Customer Assistance Center Hotline at (+632) 8403-6593 or (0927) 600-9557 or any Nissan dealership.

















