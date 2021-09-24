Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) on Friday launched its P4.7-billion Batangas Vehicle Center (BVC) in a sign of “strong confidence” in the local automotive industry ahead of the recovery from the pandemic.

“This [center] is our renewed commitment to better days ahead. This is part of our joint efforts with the government, business sector and Filipino people to win the war against COVID-19 and build a better tomorrow, together,” TMP Chairman Alfred V. Ty said in a speech during the event as cited by the company’s media release.

The 32-hectare facility is said to streamline vehicle handling before inter-island transport, ensuring delivery time and car quality for dealers and customers.

TMP also pointed to its contribution to the economy with its sustained production of Vios and Innova cars to keep the jobs of about 40,000 Filipinos.

Mr. Ty said, “motor vehicle sales and services was one of the key sectors that contributed to the 11.8% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of this year.”

He also cited the government’s resolution of the industry’s petition for safeguard measures, for considering the extension of the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy, or CARS program, and for the inclusion of the mobility sector as essential services.

TMP President Atsuhiro Okamoto said the operation of center is essential in the company’s distribution network to address rising market demand.

“This facility gives a stock capacity of 4,500 units on top off our existing stockyard in Santa Rosa [City, Laguna], bringing to an annual capacity of over 160,000 units,” Mr. Okamoto said in his speech during the event.

With the new center, TMP’s Santa Rosa Vehicle Center will be dedicated to the completely knocked down (CKD) Vios and Innova models that will cater to the demand for locally made Toyota vehicles, the company said.

It also said that the BVC is built with sustainable features for human safety in every process, while having responsible practices for zero or net positive impact to the environment.

TMP said the BVC has 18 truck covered lanes for vehicle loading and unloading. It said the weatherproof structure is designed for added safety amid changing weather conditions.

“Future plans include the use of solar energy, rainwater harvesting and flood control features. Overall, the BVC has 26% land area designated for environmental management and conservation,” it added.