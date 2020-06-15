Toyota anticipates heightened demand for used cars



TOYOTA MOTOR Philippines Corp. (TMP) acknowledges the transportation challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that these have “convinced a number of commuters to seek personal modes of transport.” But these times are challenging ones financially as well, so customers are looking for affordable deals on brand-new cars, while others are expected to opt for used cars.

In a media release, TMP said that even as certified used cars play an important role, the proliferation of used-car websites and outlets make it understandably difficult to discern which ones can deliver the best quality and value. Toyota’s Certified Used Vehicle (TCUV) program addresses exactly this by bringing peace of mind to the customers through pre-owned cars certified by Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP).

TCUV is one of TMP’s value-chain programs offering customers used vehicles that have gone through “a rigorous 211-point inspection and certification procedure” before being classified as “certified used vehicles.” Cars offered by TCUV dealers come with additional limited warranty and are also qualified for flexible financing terms with Toyota Financial Services.

Said TMP Assistant Vice-President for Value Chain Section Gener Castillo, “Recently, most of those who inquire from our TCUV dealers are commuters who regularly use public and mass transport to get to work or to carry out essential trips for their family’s needs… This could mean there is increased demand for personal mobility among those who see having a car as a need, but would like a more affordable option and an easier way to get financing approval without compromising quality, efficiency and safety.”

Presently, only select Toyota dealers offer TCUV units. For Luzon and Metro Manila, these are Toyota Alabang, Toyota Balintawak, Toyota Batangas, Toyota Bicutan, Toyota Calamba, Toyota Dagupan, Toyota Global City, Toyota Manila Bay, Toyota Pasig, Toyota Pasong Tamo, Toyota Plaridel, Toyota Quezon Avenue, and Toyota San Pablo.

For Visayas and Mindanao, authorized TCUV retail outlets are Toyota Cagayan de Oro, Toyota Iloilo, Toyota Lapu-Lapu, Toyota Cebu City, Toyota Mandaue North and South, Toyota Tacloban, and Toyota Talisay.

Aside from offering certified used cars, TCUV dealers also perform the sourcing of vehicles from current Toyota customers who wish to upgrade by trading in or selling their vehicle at fair value. A team of highly-skilled and accredited assessors thoroughly check the vehicle under transparent operation to guarantee that the Toyota owner gets the fair value of their vehicle.

TCUV sourcing outlets are all the aforementioned dealers plus Toyota Abad Santos, Toyota Angeles, Toyota Butuan, Toyota Calbayog, Toyota Cubao, Toyota Dasmariñas, Toyota Makati, Toyota Marikina, Toyota Marilao, Toyota North Edsa, Toyota Otis, Toyota San Fernando, and Toyota Shaw.

