Total Solar expands in Philippines with Gaisano deal

A UNIT of French oil company Total S.A. has secured contracts to install solar energy systems on the rooftop of four Gaisano malls in Luzon and the Visayas with a total capacity of 1.66 megawatts (MW).

In a statement, the subsidiary Total Solar SEA said it had locked in contracts with Gaisano Capital, the entity behind the malls, for its first project in the Philippines.

Total Solar said the installation can generate around 2,257.3 MW-hour in a year. The malls in Binangonan, Calapan, Masbate and San Carlos will have an installed capacity of 536 kilowatts peak (kWp), 268 kWp, 375.2 kWp, and 482.4 kWp, respectively.

The project is expected to help Gaisano Capital cut its carbon dioxide emissions by 1.25 million tons and reduce its expenses.

“Construction of the facilities will begin in November and will be online early 2019,” Total Solar said.

The solar energy developer said it complies with the highest environmental, health, and safety requirements. It said the facilities will use only Tier 1 components and work with the most experienced local contractors in the solar photovoltaic (PV) industry.

Total Solar develops, owns and maintains solar PV rooftop and behind-the-meter facilities that are contracted either through a power purchase agreement or lease agreement, depending on a country’s legal environment.

The company said it is one with Total (Philippines) Corp. “in its commitment to becoming the responsible energy major, catering to the energy needs of the country and its communities.”

Total Philippines is the local subsidiary of Total S.A. and is engaged in the marketing of fuels, lubricants and special fluids. It operates a network of more than 420 service stations in Luzon and the Visayas.

Through Total Solar, the French oil firm as an integrated operator is present across the photovoltaic solar value chain, including cell manufacturing and solar power storage to electricity sales.

Total S.A. said it has been committed to advancing solar energy for more than 30 years. The company also develops and operates large solar sites and decentralized systems at homes, plants and offices. — Victor V. Saulon