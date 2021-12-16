In the bustling university district that is Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City, Torre Lorenzo Loyola stands tall and ready to cater to the evolving needs of Filipino homebuyers.

Carrying the hallmark quality and elegance of Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation’s (TLDC) premium residences, Torre Lorenzo Loyola features intuitively-designed studio and one-bedroom units for flexible end-use of investors.

Flexible end-use

TLDC Chief Executive Officer Tomas Lorenzo says they have built Torre Lorenzo Loyola for the hybrid work-study setup in the new normal. “We wanted to build smarter in anticipation of changing customer demands in the new normal,” underscored Lorenzo, who led the recent topping off of the project. “We have taken into account the need for conducive study and work spaces where residents will feel safe and secure,” he added.

The 35-story residential tower is located at the nexus of some of the country’s top educational institutions – such as the University of the Philippines – Diliman, Ateneo de Manila University, Miriam College, and the Center for Culinary Arts – making it a preferred address for students and their families looking to pursue top-tier tertiary education.

Located within short distances of Quezon City’s dynamic business centers, such as TechnoHub and Eastwood, Torre Lorenzo Loyola also offers young professionals a convenient address that has enviable access to daily essentials, such as groceries, banks, restaurants, wellness and medical centers, and places of worship.

Dynamic, balanced lifestyle

Beyond the residential units, Torre Lorenzo Loyola was designed for a dynamic yet balanced lifestyle. A lap pool, fitness center, and adequately-spaced function halls provide secure venues for exercise and physical activity. Meanwhile, a Wi-fi-equipped sky lounge as well as study rooms help residents seamlessly blend work and study into their lives, providing conducive spaces for creativity and productivity.

Torre Lorenzo’s proactive property management ensures that these spaces are stringently maintained according to safety protocols.

Peace of mind

Torre Lorenzo has taken safety and security a notch higher with its hallmark RFID security system. Exclusive electronic access to residential units ensures proper monitoring of residents’ entry and exit, which can also be reported real-time to guardians or family members.

Residents can also call on a 24-hour emergency hotline for urgent concerns, underscoring the developer’s commitment to residents’ peace of mind.

Lorenzo emphasized that whether it’s fully remote, onsite, or a combination of both setups for work and study, Torre Lorenzo Loyola and other TLDC properties are flexible for residents’ needs. “Location, track record, and value for money – these are key considerations for any real estate investor, and we are proud that our properties check all of these boxes,” he added.

