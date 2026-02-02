PHILIPPINE factory activity in January expanded at its fastest pace in nine months amid an increase in output and new orders, S&P Global said on Monday.

S&P Global Philippines Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 52.9 in January from 50.2 in December, the strongest improvement in nine months or since April’s 53.0.

A PMI reading above 50 denotes better operating conditions than in the preceding month, while a reading below 50 shows deterioration.

Maryam Baluch, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the January PMI data showed a “marked shift in momentum” after a prolonged period of subdued growth in the second half of 2025 due to weather disruptions.

“New orders registered a strong and accelerated uptick, supported in part by a renewed rise in export demand. As a result, production returned to expansion territory for the first time in five months,” Ms. Baluch said.

“Firms responded by stepping up their purchasing activity and increasing their staffing levels in January,” she added. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante