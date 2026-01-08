By Aubrey Rose A. Inosante, Reporter

THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) on Wednesday said revenue collections rose to P934.4 billion in 2025 but missed its P958.7-billion full-year target, amid a rice import ban and weak import volumes.

In a statement on Wednesday, the BoC said it booked P934.4 billion in revenues in 2025, up 1.9% or P17.726 billion from the P916.7-billion actual collection in 2024.

However, Customs’ full-year collection was 2.53% below its P958.7-billion target.

This marked the second consecutive year that it missed its annual revenue goal.

“This growth was achieved despite the challenges including the lower import volumes, the suspension of rice importation, and global commodity price fluctuations,” BoC said.

The government banned rice imports from September to December, as it sought to protect farmers during the harvest season.

“(The year) 2025 was more than numbers or milestones — it was a year that showed the Bureau of Customs can transform, proving that integrity, service, and trust are not just ideals, but values we put into action every single day,” BoC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said in a statement.

Mr. Nepomuceno had earlier flagged slower import activity and corruption scandals as risks to the collection target.

The Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) is now targeting Customs revenues to reach P1.013.8 trillion, P1.072.5 trillion in 2027, and P1.139.9 trillion in 2028.

“Every reform, every operation, every decision we make is about changing the way the public experiences the BoC. As we step into 2026, our mission is clear: to make the Bureau faster, more transparent, and genuinely reliable, and to build an institution that earns the confidence and respect of every Filipino,” Mr. Nepomuceno said.

In addition, the BoC said that border protection remained a core priority last year, as it ramped up efforts to prevent the entry of prohibited, misdeclared, and undervalued goods.

Preliminary data showed that the Customs seized smuggled and prohibited goods worth P61.71 billion from 1,024 enforcement operations in 2025.

The agency noted that the outcomes demonstrated enhanced intelligence coordination, more effective risk assessment, and closer partnerships with law enforcement and regulatory authorities.

“The Bureau also continued to improve oversight of bonded warehouses and expanded the use of non-intrusive inspection technologies to ensure regulatory compliance while minimizing disruption to legitimate trade,” the BoC said.

The BoC also instituted reforms such as the “No Take” policy, the issuance of an Anti-Conflict of Interest directive, and the launch of the “Isumbong kay Commissioner” online portal.

Other initiatives include the rollout of the enhanced Customs tax estimator, revisions to the Code of Conduct and the Citizens’ Charter, and the establishment of the Balikbayan and Overseas Filipino Worker Action Center.

“Looking ahead, BoC remains committed to sustaining these reforms, deepening partnerships, and harnessing digital innovations to further enhance efficiency and public service,” it said.

Analysts said Customs revenue collection could rebound in 2026 but may face challenges arising from weak economic growth and a continued rice import ban.

“Short-term recovery in collections in 2026 is possible if import volumes pick up, commodity prices stabilize, and operational efficiency improves,” Ser Percival K. Peña-Reyes, director of the Ateneo Center for Economic Research and Development, said in a Viber message on Wednesday.

Data from the DBCC Technical Working Group showed that Customs revenue collection could reach P1.0038 trillion in 2026, 0.99% below the emerging goal.

“However, persistent policy impacts (especially on rice), external economic headwinds, and structural tariff changes mean that a full return to pre-2025 revenue levels is not guaranteed without policy adjustments or new revenue measures,” Mr. Peña-Reyes said.

Leonardo A. Lanzona, an economics professor at the Ateneo de Manila University, said Customs collections may be affected by slower economic growth momentum.

“With prospects of lower economic growth, imports are likely to decline. In this case, the BoC will also likely miss its target again,” he said in a Messenger chat.

The DBCC now projects gross domestic product growth of 5-6% in 2026, and 5.5-6.5% in 2027, while maintaining the 6-7% target for 2028.

Jonathan L. Ravelas, a senior adviser at Reyes Tacandong & Co., said Customs collections could recover by midyear if there is a rebound in infrastructure spending and consumer demand.

“Customs will face tough headwinds this year — sluggish global trade, peso volatility, and policy uncertainty on key imports like rice and fuel,” he said in a Viber message.