The Bureau of Customs (BoC) on Wednesday said revenue collections rose to P934.400 billion in 2025, but missed its P958.7-billion full-year target, amid a rice import ban and weak import volumes.

In a statement on Wednesday, the BoC said it booked P934.400 billion in revenues in 2025, up 1.9% or P17.726 billion from the P916.7-billion actual collection in 2024.

“This growth was achieved despite the challenges including the lower import volumes, the suspension of rice importation, and global commodity price fluctuations,” it said.

However, the full-year collection was 2.53% below the agency’s P958.7-billion target.

The government’s ban on rice imports ran from September to December.

“2025 was more than numbers or milestones—it was a year that showed the Bureau of Customs can transform, proving that integrity, service, and trust are not just ideals, but values we put into action every single day,” BoC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said in a statement.

Mr. Nepomuceno had earlier flagged slower import activity and corruption scandals as risks to the collection target.

For 2026, Customs is now targeting revenues of P1.013.8 trillion, P1.072.5 trillion in 2027 and P1.139.9 trillion in 2028. – Aubrey Rose A. Inosante