By Katherine K. Chan

THE PHILIPPINES remains under heightened threat of money laundering due to the prevalence of crimes such as drug trafficking, financial fraud and tax evasion, a study by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) showed.

In its latest National Risk Assessment (NRA), the financial intelligence unit noted that abuse of digital platforms, cryptocurrency transfers, junket operators, and cross-border schemes via offshore platforms and remittance networks have quickly evolved in the country.

“The Philippines continues to face high (money laundering) threat, driven primarily by the scale and profitability of several predicate crimes, including illegal drug trafficking; fraud, swindling, and cyber-enabled scams; environmental crimes; tax evasion; and corruption and securities-related violations,” the AMLC said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, the country has “medium” vulnerability to money laundering risks, “reflecting improved institutional capacity, stronger regulatory frameworks, expanded supervision, and more effective domestic coordination.”

The country had the same ratings in the previous NRA issued for 2015 to 2016.

The NRA provides insights on the threats from criminals and their illegal operations, as well as the vulnerabilities of the financial system. It also outlines strategies for government and private institutions to enhance prevention and detection of such activities.

“The NRA serves as an evidence-based foundation for shaping national policy and strengthening our country’s defense against the threat posed by evolving financial crime,” said Matthew M. David, AMLC executive director and secretariat head of the National Anti-Money Laundering/Counter-Terrorism Financing/Counter-Proliferation Financing Coordinating Committee (NACC).

“It reaffirms the government’s commitment to transparency, integrity, and national security.”

The Council first released an NRA in 2016, which assessed risks from 2011 to 2014.

The AMLC said its third NRA, which covers data from 2021 to 2024, is its most comprehensive assessment yet on money laundering, terrorism financing, and proliferation financing. It is the first NRA to include proliferation financing risks.

The full report has yet to be published.

By sector, casinos, real estate developers and brokers, money service businesses, virtual asset service providers have medium to high vulnerability to money laundering.

Under medium vulnerability are the banking sector, securities sector, trust entities, pawnshops, dealers in precious metals and stones, as well as lawyers and accountants.

The insurance sector and national savings and loan associations, on the other hand, have medium-low to low vulnerability.

“These ratings reflect risk profiles associated with cash intensity, exposure to high-value transactions, digital adoption, and the strength of supervisory oversight,” the AMLC said.

TERRORISM RISKS

Meanwhile, the AMLC also reported that the Philippines faces “medium” risks from terrorism financing, a downgrade from its “high threat” evaluation in the previous NRA.

“This assessment reflects the cumulative impact of sustained security operations, enhanced intelligence coordination, strengthened oversight of nonprofit organizations, and improvements in financial sector controls and reporting mechanisms,” the AMLC said.

However, terrorism financing risks persist in Mindanao’s conflict zones, cross-border transfers to extremist networks and potential abuse of nonprofit organizations.

The AMLC also identified “medium” risk from proliferation financing (PF), citing limited awareness and readiness among public and private entities, weak enforcement of targeted financial sanctions, and operational coordination gaps.

“The Philippines’ first dedicated PF assessment concludes that while PF threat is low, institutional and sectoral vulnerabilities are high, resulting in an overall medium PF risk profile,” it said.

Still, the AMLC noted substantial progress in the country’s proliferation financing, including the activation of the NACC proliferation financing sub-committee, stronger regulatory issuances, and improved supervisory awareness among financial institutions.

In February, the Philippines exited the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) “gray list” or the list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring for money laundering.

The FATF is set to reassess the country in 2027, where it will verify whether the country’s anti-money laundering measures are being sustained and still in place.

The Philippines was also delisted from the United Kingdom and the European Commission’s lists of third countries with high risk of money laundering and terrorism financing in March and June, respectively.

John Paolo R. Rivera, a senior research fellow at the Philippine Institute for Development Studies, said the report reflects the country’s progress on its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) initiatives, but still shows gaps in enforcement and risk management.

“For the FATF, (the) EU (and the) UK, the report reinforces the need for (the Philippines) to sustain reforms after its recent delistings,” he said in a Viber message. “While it does not automatically mean a return to watchlists, any weakening in enforcement, prosecutions, or supervision could raise red flags and invite renewed scrutiny.”

Meanwhile, Jonathan L. Ravelas, a senior adviser at Reyes Tacandong & Co., said via Viber that the AMLC’s findings serve as a “wake-up call.”

“It shows we’ve made progress, but high threats and medium vulnerabilities mean we’re still exposed,” he said. “If we don’t act fast, global bodies like FATF, the EU, and the UK could put us back under scrutiny.”

Mr. Rivera said the National Government should ensure that investigations into money laundering crimes yield more convictions to curb risks and improve confidence in the country’s AML/CTF compliance.

The administration should also tighten oversight of high-risk sectors like digital platforms, accelerate beneficial ownership transparency, and strengthen inter-agency coordination, he added.