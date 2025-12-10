Net inflows of foreign direct investments (FDI) into the Philippines plunged to its lowest monthly level in over five years in September, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Wednesday.

Based on preliminary central bank data, FDI net inflows fell by 25.93% to $320 million in September from $432 million a year ago.

This marked the lowest monthly FDI inflows in 65 months or since the $314 million recorded in April 2020.

Month on month, net inflows sank by 60.62% from $514 million. — Katherine K. Chan