THE PHILIPPINE GOVERNMENT expects to complete three additional infrastructure flagship projects (IFPs) by yearend, the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) said.

“All are expected to be completed within the year,” Economy Undersecretary Joseph J. Capuno said during the agency’s year-end press chat on Monday.

The Central Luzon Link Expressway Phase 1 is a 30-kilometer (km) four-lane expressway that connects Tarlac City to Cabanatuan in Nueva Ecija.

Another project is the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX)-South Luzon Expressway Connector Road, 7.7-km four-lane elevated expressway that extends the NLEX from the end of Segment 10 in C3 Road, Caloocan City to the Polytechnic University of the Philippines in Sta. Mesa, Manila.

Lastly, the 1.34-km-long Davao River Bridge or Bucana Bridge that will connect the eastern and western coastal areas of Davao City.

As of the third quarter, DEPDev said the government currently has 209 projects worth P10.52 trillion in total project cost. The bulk or 140 of these flagship projects are related to physical connectivity.

DEPDev said that there are 79 projects that are still ongoing. Of this, 40 IFPs are expected to be completed by 2028 and 39 projects to be completed beyond 2028.

DEPDev said it completed seven projects with P68.65 billion including the Arterial Road Bypass Project Phase III, Flood Risk Improvement and Management Project for Cagayan de Oro River, Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project, Phase V and more. — ARAI