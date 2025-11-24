THE PHILIPPINE ECONOMY is heading into 2026 with a cautious outlook as the government pushes reforms to unlock long-term growth, even as global demand slows, debt rises and corruption scandals threaten its ambitions.

The outlook for 2026 will be at the center of discussion at the BusinessWorld Forecast 2026, to be held on Tuesday (Nov. 25) at the Grand Ballroom of the Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

With the theme “Seizing New Growth Opportunities Amid Disruptions,” the forum will bring together policymakers, economists, top executives and business leaders from the country’s biggest companies.

Hosted by journalist and academic Dr. Danie Laurel, the event will serve as a platform for thought leaders to share insights on navigating economic headwinds, rebuilding investor confidence, and identifying strategies to drive sustainable and inclusive growth for the Philippines in the year ahead.

SM Investments Corp. Chairman and Independent Director of the Board Amando M. Tetangco, Jr. will deliver the keynote address, where he will talk about growth opportunities and risks that may persist in the coming year.

The first panel discussion, “The Macro-Economic Compass: Charting the Path Amid Global Headwinds,” will examine how the Philippines can maintain stability and growth amid a volatile global environment marked by geopolitical tensions, climate shocks, and technological disruptions.

The panel features Finance Assistant Secretary Neil Adrian S. Cabiles, BDO Capital & Investment Corp. President Eduardo V. Francisco, Asian Development Bank Country Director Andrew Jeffries, and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. Chief Economist and Markets Strategist Nicholas Antonio T. Mapa. It will be moderated by BusinessWorld Editor-in-Chief Cathy Rose A. Garcia.

For the second panel “AI Unleashed: Moving From Adoption to Integration,” experts will discuss how companies can fully integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their operations and unlock AI’s potential for productivity, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Among the confirmed speakers are Global AI Council Chairman and FPJ Panday Bayanihan Party-list Rep. Brian Daniel P. Llamanzares, A.T. Kearney Sr. Partner & Philippines Country Head Marco De La Rosa, and Accenture Philippines Country Managing Director Ambe C. Tierro. The panel will be moderated by BusinessWorld Corporate News Editor Arjay L. Balinbin.

The third panel discussion, “The Future of Work: Managing a Multigenerational Workforce,” will tackle how organizations can bridge generational divides in the workplace by fostering collaboration, effective communication, and inclusive leadership.

Expected panelists include Mynt (Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.) Chief People Officer Robert Gonzales, Empath Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Stephanie Angelica S. Naval, and Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. Vice-President and Head of Strategic Business Partnering Enrique Antonio Reyes.

For the final panel “Navigating New Normal In Trade: How Philippines Is Faring In The New Global Trade Order,” thought leaders will explore how the Philippines can navigate the evolving global trade order by leveraging regional partnerships, accelerating digital and sustainable trade initiatives, and strengthening local industries.

Joining the panel are Federation of Philippine Industries, Inc. President John Reinier H. Dizon, Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. President Danilo C. Lachica, and Stratbase Institute President Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit.

The forum will also have a fireside chat with DivinaLaw Founder and Managing Partner Atty. Nilo T. Divina on the topic “Legal Landscape 2026: Legal Reforms as Catalyst for Growth.” He will discuss how legal reforms can drive competitiveness, attract investment, and ensure economic progress.

Jose Victor Emmanuel “Jocot” A. De Dios, CEO of Manila Water Co., Inc., will share his thoughts on positioning the Philippines as a competitive player in sustainability in the other fireside chat, titled “The Green Transition: Sustainability as a Catalyst for Growth.”

Acumen Strategy Consultants President & CEO Pauline Fermin will be sharing a presentation on “Project Alphabet: Decoding Filipinos Across Generations,” which will cover shifting consumer behavior, values, and motivations across age groups.

Forecast 2026 aims to continue BusinessWorld’s legacy of convening the country’s top business leaders and policymakers to craft strategies and spark dialogue for a more competitive Philippine economy.

For inquiries, contact marcom@bworldonline.com, and stay updated about Forecast 2026 at https://www.bworldonline.com/forecast-2026/.

