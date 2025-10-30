THE NATIONAL Government’s (NG) outstanding debt slid to P17.46 trillion at the end of September, but still remained above the full-year projection, data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) showed.

BTr data showed the outstanding debt dipped by 0.07% or P13.089 billion in September from P17.47 trillion at end-August.

September marked the second straight month of decline in outstanding debt.

However, this was still 0.6% above the projected yearend debt level of P17.36 trillion.

“The continued decrease reflects the government’s sound fiscal discipline, strategic borrowing strategy, and proactive liability management, supported by steady market conditions and robust domestic investor confidence,” the Treasury said.

Year on year, NG debt rose by 9.83% from P15.89 trillion at the end of September 2024, the BTr said.

NG debt is the total amount owed by the Philippine government to creditors such as international financial institutions, development partner-countries, banks, global bondholders and other investors. — Aaron Michael C. Sy