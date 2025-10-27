TWO BusinessWorld reporters were recognized at the 34th annual awards of the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines (EJAP) on Friday.

Beatriz Marie D. Cruz received the award for Reporter of the Year for Finance. Ms. Cruz has been with BusinessWorld for three years, and currently covers the Property, Technology, and Launchpad beats.

Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson was awarded Reporter of the Year for Banking. Ms. Jocson was a senior reporter for BusinessWorld who covered the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) beat until August this year.

The Philippine Star was named Business News Source of the Year.

Other awardees include Jasper Arcalas from the Philippine Star (Agriculture and Mining), Lenie Lectura from BusinessMirror (Energy), Darwin Amojelar from Manila Standard (Macroeconomy), Meg Adonis from the Philippine Daily Inquirer (Capital Markets), Lorenz Marasigan from BusinessMirror (Telecommunications and Transportation), and Louella Desiderio from the Philippine Star (Trade and Industry).

Gerard de la Peña from TV5 won for Business Feature of the Year.

Special awards were also given to former EJAP presidents for their feature stories on business reporting. Awardees include former Malaya Business Insight reporter Jimmy Calapati (first place), InsiderPH Founder and CEO Daxim Lucas (second place), and Mr. De la Peña (third place).

The board of judges was chaired by Synergeia Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and former Finance Undersecretary Milwida M. Guevara.

The board also included former Agriculture Undersecretary Mercedita A. Sombilla, former Trade Undersecretary Adrian S. Cristobal, Jr., former Finance Undersecretary Cesar V. Purisima, former Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. President and CEO Rodrigo E. Franco, former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairperson Teresita J. Herbosa, Philippine Institute for Development Studies Senior Research Fellow Jose Ramon G. Albert, and University of the Philippines School of Economics Professor Sarah Lynne S. Daway-Ducanes.

EJAP, the umbrella organization of business journalists in the country, handed out the awards in partnership with the Ayala Group.