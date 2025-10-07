THE ECONOMY and Development (ED) Council has overhauled the review and approval process for government programs and infrastructure projects, such as raising the cost threshold and including public-private partnership (PPP) projects.

In a statement, the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) said the Council, chaired by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., approved the new guidelines that would be applied to new and ongoing projects that require action from the ED Council or Investment Coordination Committee (ICC).

Under the new guidelines, projects funded by the national budget will now require ICC review if they exceed P5 billion. The previous threshold was at P2.5 billion.

“We have raised the threshold from P2.5 billion to P5 billion already, while at the same time putting safeguards into the various stages of the approval process so that we can spot possible issues or problems that may arise,” DEPDev Secretary and ED Council Vice-Chair Arsenio M. Balisacan said in the Philippine Development Forum on Monday.

The sweeping changes were prompted by a billion-peso flood control scandal that exploited loopholes in government policies to evade scrutiny.

The ICC earlier said that flood control and management projects will now be aggregated by river basin rather than evaluated individually with lower tagged costs.

Under the new guidelines, the ICC’s coverage also includes PPP projects.

The ICC will also conduct a mandatory review of all foreign loan-assisted projects, regardless of loan amount or total cost, except for grant-assisted projects, which are reviewed by DEPDev.

“As we work to ensure that every peso invested by the government delivers maximum value for Filipinos, streamlining the ICC process and clarifying its scope will make project evaluation more rigorous while minimizing delays,” Mr. Balisacan said.

MRT-3 ADJUSTMENTS

Meanwhile, the ED Council also approved “critical” adjustments to the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) rehabilitation project, including the full replacement of the rails and overhaul of 72 light rail vehicles.

The ED Council said the Department of Transportation (DoTr) requested the approval for these changes in project scope, cost, financing and implementation timeline “to address emerging technical requirements.”

The changes include additional system upgrades, equipment rehabilitation, and facility improvements aimed at enhancing the long-term reliability and safety of the MRT-3 system.

The DoTr had sought the full replacement of main line rails, a general overhaul of 72 CKD-Tatra light rail vehicles, and procurement of bogie frames and assemblies.

The project also involves the integration of the MRT-3 to the MRT Common Station, the deployment of the Dalian trains, and a transition to four-car train operations.

“The MRT-3 is a vital artery in Metro Manila’s transport network. These adjustments are necessary to meet evolving technical demands and ensure that commuters benefit from a safer, more efficient, and more reliable transit system,” Mr. Balisacan said.

Mr. Marcos had also ordered the DoTr to implement safeguards to ensure the operations and maintenance of the MRT-3 in the short and long term, operational sustainability and maintenance of the MRT-3.

The DoTr aims to start the bidding process for the operations and maintenance of MRT-3 within the first half of 2026.

US PROJECTS

Meanwhile, the Council greenlit a $400-million cost increase and an extension for four US-backed projects to ensure continuity after the shutdown of the United States Agency for International Development.

The DEPDev said the request of some government agencies to increase the cost as well as extend the implementation and grant validity period for four US government-assisted development objective agreements.

“The changes are intended to ensure continuity in implementation during the transition of project management from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to the US Department of State,” the DepDev said in a statement.

USAID was shuttered in July after the Trump administration dismantled the agency, then froze and cut billions of dollars of foreign aid.

US President Donald J. Trump had wanted to ensure that aid was given only to programs in line with “America First” policies.

“By approving these measures, we are making sure that implementation remains uninterrupted despite the transition in management,” Mr. Balisacan said.

The Council approved a $300-million cost adjustment for the Department of Health’s “Improved Health for Underserved Filipinos” project, raising its budget to $524 million from $224 million.

This aims to sustain better health outcomes among underserved populations and strengthen overall health profile.

The “Enhanced Ecosystem and Community Resilience” project also saw a $100-million increase in funding to $250 million. The project, undertaken by the departments of Agriculture, Energy and Environment and Natural Resources, aims to address the impact of climate change on natural ecosystems.

The Department of Finance’s “Economic Growth and Democratic Governance with Equity’ program and the Department of Education’s ‘Improved Basic Education Outcomes” program were extended until Sept. 30, 2027. — A.R.A.Inosante