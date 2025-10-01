By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and Congress leaders identified 44 priority bills under the Common Legislative Agenda of the 20th Congress, including a general tax amnesty, excise tax on single-use plastics, as well as amendments to the Bank Deposit Secrecy law and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The legislative priorities are aimed at improving the investment climate, modernizing governance, helping farmers and fisherfolk, expand social services, and ensure energy security, according to a statement from the Presidential Communications Office following a meeting of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) in Malacañang on Tuesday.

“Governance and transparency remain central to the Common Legislative Agenda,” the Palace said.

Key measures in the list include proposed amendments to the Bank Deposits Secrecy Law and the Anti-Money Laundering Act, which are expected to improve compliance with global standards, potentially boosting the Philippines’ standing with credit raters and multilateral lenders.

A Progressive Budgeting bill and proposals requiring civil servants to waive bank secrecy protections are also on the table to strengthen fiscal discipline and curb graft, as the Philippines currently probes a massive corruption scheme within government ranks.

“These, together with the proposed tax amnesties, reforms on civil service accountability such as requiring bank secrecy waivers, and the Magna Carta for Barangays, are intended to modernize institutions, strengthen fiscal responsibility, and promote accountability,” it added.

Digital economy measures, including a Cybersecurity Act, a Digital Payments Act, and legislation on online gambling and artificial intelligence use in elections, were also included as LEDAC priorities.

“These initiatives are intended to secure online transactions, promote innovation, and ensure the safe and responsible use of digital platforms in governance and public life,” the Palace said.

The 44 Common Legislative Agenda measures are:

1. Amendments to the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act

2. Amendments to the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) Act

3. Department of Water Resources (DWR) Bill

4. Waste-to-Energy Bill

5. EPIRA Amendments: Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Strengthening Bill

6. National Land Use Act

7. Excise Tax on Single-Use Plastics

8. Blue Economy Act

9. Amendments to the Bank Deposits Secrecy Law

10. Progressive Budgeting for Better and Modernized Governance Act

11. Right to Information Act

12. Amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering Act

13. Philippine Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Act

14. Amendments to the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act

15. National Center for Geriatric Health

16. Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) Act

17. Amendments to the Masustansyang Pagkain Para sa Batang Pilipino Act

18. Amendments to the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education Act

19. Amendments to the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act

20. Amendments to the Teachers Professionalization Act

21. Amendments to the Local Government Code (Comprehensive)

22. General Tax Amnesty

23. Extension of Estate Tax Amnesty

24. Amendments to the Fisheries Code

25. Amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law or Rice Industry and Consumer Empowerment (RICE) Act, including AAES Act minor amendments (Comprehensive)

26. Amendments to the Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Law

27. Amendments to the Biofuels Act

28. Cybersecurity Act

29. Amendments to the National Building Code

30. Amendments to the Magna Carta for MSMEs

31. National Reintegration Bill

32. Reprogramming of Seal of Good Local Governance

33. Digital Payments Act

34. Masterplan for Infrastructure and National Development

35. Classroom-Building Acceleration Program Act

36. Requiring Civil Servants to Waive Bank Secrecy

37. Law on Online Gambling

38. Disaster Risk Financing Insurance

39. Strengthening the Bases Conversion and Development Authority

40. Presidential Merit Scholarship Program

41. Disqualifying Relatives of Officials (4th degree) in Government Contracts

42. Fair Use of Social Media, AI and Internet Technology in Elections

43. Modernizing the Bureau of Immigration

44. Magna Carta for Barangays