By Aubrey Rose A. Inosante, Reporter

STATE INFRASTRUCTURE spending declined by 25% in July, amid sluggish disbursements by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Budget department said.

At the same time, Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said infrastructure disbursements may remain subdued in the coming months amid the ongoing probe into anomalous flood control projects.

In its latest disbursement report on Thursday, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said expenditures on infrastructure and other capital outlays fell by 25.3% to P93.3 billion in July from P124.9 billion in the same month last year.

Month on month, it dropped by 37.3% from P123.8 billion spent on infrastructure in June.

This marked a reversal of the 6.5% annual increase seen in June after the election ban on public works disbursements was lifted in early May.

The DBM attributed the year-on-year decline in infrastructure spending to weak disbursements by the DPWH, which is currently embroiled in a controversy over anomalous flood control projects.

The Budget department noted the slow DPWH disbursements were due to project implementation schedules, including the timing and phasing of infrastructure activities, as well as delays in procurement, incomplete submission of progress billings and required documents by contractors.

Spending in July was also affected by contractors’ compliance with the new tax clearance requirement of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) for the release of final payments.

The BIR earlier said the failure of contractors to present their tax clearance will result in the suspension of contract settlements and the imposition of a tax line over the contract amount in favor of the government.

The updated clearance guarantees that every contractor has no outstanding tax liabilities.

“Disbursements for the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program (RAFPMP) of the DND (Department of Defense) were also lower in July 2025 attributed to the timing of releases, as big-ticket items were scheduled in August,” the DBM said.

At the same time, the DBM said lower spending was partly offset by higher disbursements from the Department of Transportation, driven by local counterpart funding for foreign-assisted projects and the settlement of outstanding payables.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the government should exercise caution to prevent anomalies and corruption allegations.

“However, other infrastructure projects in good order will continue,” he said in a Viber message on Thursday.

For the January-to-July period, overall infrastructure and capital outlays disbursements slipped by 3.2% to P713.5 billion from P736.7 billion in the same period last year.

The decline was driven by combined factors, including the second-quarter election-related ban and timing of disbursements for the defense modernization program.

As of end-July, the DBM released P4.9 billion to the DPWH for nationwide classroom repairs, alongside P3.5 billion earmarked for the restoration of Gabaldon and other heritage school and the implementation of the Last Mile Schools Program.

‘TEMPORARY SLOWDOWN’

Meanwhile, Ms. Pangandaman said infrastructure spending this year was dented by the election ban, and now the ongoing investigation on flood control projects.

The Budget department warned of a temporary slowdown in infrastructure spending as the DPWH conducts tighter due diligence of projects.

“(This) following rigorous due diligence being undertaken by the DPWH to evaluate and validate status of completed projects, and employ measures to enforce stricter verification of progress billings and other payment claims,” the DBM said.

Earlier this month, the DPWH suspended the bidding of all locally funded projects for two weeks, to help the agency implement safeguards against so-called “ghost” projects.

“The DPWH has also since lifted the suspension of bidding and procurement activities for local projects to ensure continuity and timely implementation of the infrastructure program while implementing safeguards to prevent corruption and ensure compliance with existing laws, rules, and regulations,” the Budget department said.

“Infrastructure spending will hopefully normalize and catch up towards the latter part of the year.”

However, Ms. Pangandaman said it’s too early to tell if the infrastructure slowdown will dent economic growth.

“We’re working with the DBCC (Development Budget Coordination Committee) to crunch the numbers. We’ll know more after the next (DBCC) meeting,” she said.

Analysts said they expect spending to further cool until 2026 amid a widening probe on infrastructure projects.

“We may see even slower infra spending in the coming months amid scrutiny of the DPWH and the corruption scandal,” Reinielle Matt M. Erece, an economist at Oikonomia Advisory and Research, Inc., said in a Viber message.

Ateneo Center for Economic Research and Development Director Ser Percival K. Peña-Reyes said the flood control scandal is a “very hot issue” that’s likely to cool infrastructure spending through yearend.

Mr. Ricafort also said slower infrastructure spending could also dampen government spending, which contributes less than a fifth to the country’s economic output.

“Risk is slowdown in infrastructure spending and overall economic growth. But would help narrow the budget deficit and curb growth in overall NG (National Government) debt,” he said.