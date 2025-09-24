CONVERGE ICT Solutions, Inc. is positioning itself at the forefront of the Philippines’ digital transformation, as it seeks to drive nationwide connectivity to address the surging demand for reliable internet.

“It is about building the digital infrastructure and bringing connectivity. We see Converge playing a role in that endeavor… We’ve been investing heavily in our nationwide backbone in bringing connectivity to the different islands across the Philippines,” Converge Chief Operations Officer Benjamin B. Azada told BusinessWorld Editor-in-Chief Cathy Rose A. Garcia during an episode of BusinessWorld One-on-One online interview series.

Converge, a leading fiber internet provider, saw a surge in demand during the pandemic driven by the shift to remote work, online learning, and digital services.

“Everyone realized that they had to get the business done… that really drove a boom in broadband connectivity. I think since then, there’s been a fundamental shift in how people perceive broadband. It’s no longer a luxury, it’s a utility,” he said.

The Philippines is accelerating efforts to expand internet access by strengthening digital infrastructure, as part of efforts to promote digital inclusion.

Without connectivity, there would be no digital transformation, Mr. Azada said.

He said Converge is heavily investing in a fiber backbone to bring connectivity to other islands in the country.

“We started off, not in Metro Manila, but in Pampanga and progressively we expanded our network to the whole of Luzon and then a few years ago to Visayas and Mindanao and we’re continuing to invest in that,” he said.

“I think that’s going to be a fundamental enabler not just for homes… but also for businesses as they seek to [digitalize] their operations.”

GEOGRAPHICAL CHALLENGES

The Philippines has 97.5 million individuals using the internet at the start of 2025, representing online penetration at 83.8% of the total population, according to a report by DataReportal.

In the August report by Ookla, a global network intelligence and connectivity insights firm, the Philippines ranked 66th globally from 70th last year for mobile speeds and 54th for fixed broadband speeds.

Although there is an improvement in the overall connectivity in the Philippines, the country’s geographical layout hinders the rollout of digital infrastructure, Mr. Azada said.

“We are an archipelago. [It is] not as easy to roll out broadband, to roll out fiber across the country than it would be in a country in the mainland Southeast Asia like Thailand, Malaysia, or Vietnam because we need to lay undersea cables,” he said.

The company has accelerated the rollout of both its terrestrial backbone and submarine cable networks, allowing it to connect different towns and cities.

“Once we were able to light up those segments, we were able to start selling internet to all those communities,” Mr. Azada said, referring to Converge’s Bifrost Cable system.

In August, the company announced that its Bifrost Cable System officially landed in the Philippines via Davao. This Trans-Pacific cable system connects Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It enables ultra-low latency and high-capacity bandwidth amid the growing digital economy.

Once the 20,000-kilometer (km) Bifrost Cable System is fully operational, Converge will be the exclusive Philippine partner operating the international cable landing station in Davao and will help position the country as a digital hub in Asia.

“We have, I think, a plan to roll out another 500,000 ports very soon, mostly in Visayas and Mindanao because this is the area where I think it’s still under-penetrated,” Mr. Azada said.

He said Converge hopes to achieve this sooner, while also expanding its network in the northern and southern part of the Philippines.

‘TECHCO’

Converge is also making a bold move to transition from a telco to a “techco” or technology company amid an ever-changing digital landscape. In line with this, the company unveiled a new corporate identity and redesigned logo to reflect its transformation and forward trajectory.

“It is also signaling to the world, to the market that we’re here, not just to provide connectivity, but to help even more going up the value chain in helping companies to digitize and to bring human-centric solutions to families and to homes,” Mr. Azada said.

“We want to be the foremost technology leader that empowers, that powers digital journeys of tomorrow, uplifting the human spirit and moving the country forward.”

Competition is expected to heat up in the telecommunications industry with the Konektadong Pinoy Act, or the Open Access in Data Transmission Act, which lapsed into law last month.

“I think Konektadong Pinoy is very noble in its aims because it’s about the customer. It’s about the Filipinos. And hopefully, if it’s implemented right, it will expand the reach of our infrastructure and the infrastructure of all the players,” Mr. Azada said.

The Converge executive said the law may encourage more investments in the sector, enabling the company to expand its network and reach geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

“The one thing I like about Konektadong Pinoy is that it encourages sharing of infrastructure. That will help us avoid duplicate investments… We see it more as an opportunity. We are hoping that the rules of the game are clear and fair,” he said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose

Catch BusinessWorld One-on-One online interview series “Reconfiguring Business Amid Megatrends” on BusinessWorld’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The interview with Converge Chief Operations Officer Benjamin B. Azada will be streamed at 11 a.m., Sept. 24 (Wednesday).