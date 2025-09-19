By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

THE PHILIPPINES must increase its data-related investments so it can harness artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for improved policymaking and accountability in government, according to experts.

“I don’t think the government even looks at data as an asset that can be used for better governance, and for producing evidence-based policymaking and regulation,” Mary Grace Mirandilla-Santos, ICT policy analyst at cybersecurity advocacy group Secure Connections, said at the Philippine Institute for Development Studies’ 11th Annual Public Policy Conference on Thursday.

“Data in itself does not have value if it is not properly classified, processed, managed, and shared.”

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong, a member of the government’s Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) that will investigate corruption in flood-control spending, said AI can strengthen the fight against corruption.

“We now see AI-driven integrity analytics, automated red flagging of anomalous transactions, predictive risk scoring, and advancing pattern recognition in procurement and budgeting,” he said. “These are not imagined. They are real and already being tested in many parts of the world.”

Jacopo Costa, senior specialist, prevention, research and innovation at the Swiss-based Basel Institute on Governance, said key information sources for AI tools that can be used in the fight against corruption include public procurement data; company registries and financial records; income, asset, or interest declarations; financial transactions; lists of politically exposed persons; cryptocurrency assets; sanctions lists; air and maritime registers; video feeds; leaks; prosecution files; and news archives.

Former Commission on Audit Chair Heidi Lloce-Mendoza said AI can also help modernize state auditing processes, such as by detecting anomalies in transactional data.

“The only question remaining is in the quality of data that you’re going to use and input in these AI machines or data systems,” she said in a panel discussion. “We can only dream, but we lack the basic infrastructure, and our state of data governance is still lacking.”

Ms. Mendoza said challenges that must be addressed are those related to data quality and availability, interpretability and trust, regulation and standards, lack of skills training, and cybersecurity risks.

Department of Economy, Planning, and Development Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said the country’s AI adoption push faces challenges such as fragmented governance across agencies, inconsistent data practices, and a skills gap in the workforce.

“The age of AI is not about replacing humanity — it is about enriching it. It is about combining human and artificial intelligence to make governance inclusive, transparent, and resilient,” he said during the forum.

Mr. Balisacan said AI can help curb anomalies in state procurement and corruption as it can reduce bureaucratic friction and prevent fraud.

“With tools like eGovPH (e-Government Philippines) and the national digital ID, the foundations are in place. The challenge now is embedding AI in oversight systems that strengthen, not weaken, public trust.”