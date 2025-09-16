New vehicle sales slid by 7.6% in August amid a slump in sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, an industry report showed.

A joint report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) showed vehicle sales fell to 36,174 last month from 39,155 units in the same month in 2024.

Month on month, vehicle sales also went down by 5.5% from the 38,295 units sold in July.

Sales of commercial vehicles, which made up 79.02% of the industry’s total sales, slipped by 3.5% to 28,583 units in August from 29,626 units a year ago.

Month on month, sales of commercial vehicles dropped by 5.3% from 30,175 units in July.

On the other hand, sales of passenger cars, which accounted for over a fifth of the total industry sales, slumped by 20.3% to 7,591 units in August from 9,529 units a year ago.

Month on month, passenger car sales slipped by 6.51% from 8,120 units sold in July. — Justine Irish D. Tabile