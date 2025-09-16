By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday said his newly created commission investigating irregularities in the multibillion-peso flood-control projects would operate independently and free of political bias, seeking to distinguish it from congressional inquiries that he said risk conflicts of interest.

The President issued the remarks as he appointed retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres B. Reyes, Jr. as chairman of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

“It will be completely independent,” Mr. Marcos told a Palace briefing. “That’s something that cannot be said if, for example, the Senate conducts [an investigation]… People ask why they are investigating themselves, which is always a little bit of a difficult situation.”

The ICI has been formed to probe alleged corruption in public works, zeroing in on defective flood control projects that drew criticism after heavy rains and storms submerged several towns and cities in recent months.

Mr. Marcos vowed the ICI will be independent, adding he will not interfere or direct the body on how their investigations are done.

He said the commission’s members have no ties to government, except for Baguio City Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong who was appointed as special adviser but opted to retain his local post.

“We have taken great pains to make sure that independence is recognized,” he added.

“There’s only one way to do it… they will not be spared,” Mr. Marcos said when asked about his cousin and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez’s alleged role in the scams.

This comes after Navotas Rep. Tobias M. Tiangco implicated Mr. Romualdez and former House Appropriations Chair Elizaldy S. Co as some of the lawmakers who allegedly received kickbacks from government contractors. They both have denied all allegations.

Mr. Romualdez, in a separate statement, said the chamber will not shield lawmakers implicated in anomalous flood control projects, stressing the issue is “bigger than personalities.”

He vowed the House would cooperate with Mr. Marcos’ independent commission, calling it a chance to “cleanse the system.”

ICI CHAIRMAN

Mr. Marcos on Monday announced the appointment of Mr. Reyes as chairman of the ICI, saying the former SC Justice has a “very good record of honesty and fairness.”

“We have to make it nothing less than a turning point in the conduct of governance in the Philippines. We have to make a change, and it is a fundamental change in the way that we do business,” he said, quoting the ICI chief.

The President created the commission through Executive Order No. 94 to investigate anomalies in flood control and other infrastructure projects, with authority to recommend criminal, civil and administrative charges.

“The power to hold people in contempt, I think, was not necessary (to the ICI) simply because this is not a prosecutorial body — this is an investigative body,” Mr. Marcos said.

The commission is set to meet daily to finalize its organizational matters, including the structure of the secretariat, staffing needs, officer assignments and necessary forms. Whether their meetings will be held privately or publicly will be left to their discretion.

Mr. Reyes, 75, was an appointee of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte and a graduate of the Ateneo de Manila University School of Law. He was a Supreme Court justice from 2017 until his retirement in 2020.

Mr. Reyes earned a master’s degree in public administration from the Philippine Women’s University. He is a “third-generation justice” in the family, according to his profile on the Supreme Court website. His grandfather Alex A. Reyes, Sr. was a justice of the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court.

Joining him as members of the fact-finding body are former Public Works Secretary Rogelio L. Singson and SGV & Co. Country Managing Partner Rossana A. Fajardo.

Ederson DT. Tapia, a political science professor at the University of Makati, said Mr. Marcos’ approach of sparing no one builds the credibility of his anti-graft push.

He expressed confidence in the commission’s members, Mr. Reyes, Mr. Singson, and Ms. Fajardo, citing their track record.

“I think they are also well aware that all eyes are on them, so I suppose they will not leave any stone unturned in their quest for accountability,” he said via Facebook Messenger.

Arjan P. Aguirre, who teaches political science at the Ateneo de Manila University, said that the new independent commission suffers from a “capability deficit” because it is an executive creation still subject to Mr. Marcos’ influence, has vague powers limited to seeking agency cooperation, and lacks transparency in member selection.

He said the move appears poorly planned or possibly designed to let the administration control the investigation and shield allies.

“This most recent political move of Marcos, Jr. can be perceived as something that is not well-thought-of, or if it is, it can be interpreted as a way to control the investigative process — perhaps to protect some of its key allies,” he said via Facebook Messenger.

FLOOD CONTROL FUNDS

Meanwhile, Mr. Marcos said the funds from canceled flood control projects in the 2026 budget will be redirected to key sectors, including education, health, agriculture, housing, infrastructure, information and communications technology, labor, social services, and energy.

He said a detailed spending “menu” has been prepared to guide lawmakers in reallocating the funds.

“Now that we have canceled all flood control projects for 2026, we have already prepared a menu for those savings so that, first of all, even in the budget now being drafted, it will be very clear that the funds will go to the proper places,” he said in mixed English and Filipino.

While no fresh allocation will be made for flood control in 2026, the President clarified that the P350 billion already set aside for 2025 projects must first be fully utilized.

The President also said local governments will again be authorized to inspect national projects before completion and turnover, a safeguard scrapped under the previous administration.

‘EXPRESS IT’

Meanwhile, Mr. Marcos backed planned protests against corruption on Sept. 21.

Mr. Marcos, the son of the late strongman who stole as much as $10 billion (P503 billion) from the Filipino people according to government estimates, said that if he were not a President, he would also join the demonstrations.

“They are enraged, of course they are angry. I’m angry, we should all be angry, because what is happening is not right,” he said.

“So, yes, express it. You come, make your feelings known to these people, and make them answerable for the wrongdoings that they have done.”

Two major demonstrations are scheduled on Sunday (Sept. 21) — one at Luneta Park in Manila and another at the People Power Monument in Quezon City.

The date also marks the country’s commemoration of the declaration of Martial Law by the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr.