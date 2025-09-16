By Erika Mae P. Sinaking

THE DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Monday formally dismissed three officials of the Bulacan first district Engineering Office after finding them guilty of multiple administrative offenses linked to anomalous flood control projects.

In a decision dated Sept. 15 signed by DPWH Secretary Vivencio “Vince” B. Dizon, former Assistant District Engineer Brice Ericson D. Hernandez, Construction Division Chief Jaypee D. Mendoza, and Accountant Juanito C. Mendoza were ordered removed from service.

The officials were found guilty of “disloyalty to the Republic of the Philippines and to the Filipino people, grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.”

Aside from dismissal, they are permanently barred from holding public office and forfeited any retirement benefits. Their civil service eligibility has also been canceled.

The order stated the penalty is “without prejudice to the filing of separate civil or criminal charges.”

Political analyst and University of the Philippines Diliman professor Danilo A. Arao said the dismissal of erring DPWH officials is “a step in the right direction.”

“But all of those found guilty after due diligence in investigating should be sanctioned appropriately. The investigation should extend to CoA (Commission on Audit), DBM (Department of Budget and Management), Congress, and even Malacañang,” Mr. Arao told BusinessWorld via chat.

“The concerned private contractors and DPWH officials are just the tip of the iceberg, so to speak,” he added.

Perlita M. Frago, associate professor of political science at UP Diliman, said firing these government officials will not solve systemic issues, adding that mechanisms must be implemented at all levels.

“Removing people from their positions will not eradicate systemic corruption unless they are the only problem. There should be mechanisms at all levels to ensure these anomalies do not happen again, and there should be more transparency in the process,” she told BusinessWorld via chat.

“More importantly, politicians and elected officials should be excluded from the process; otherwise, permanent disqualification from public office should serve as a deterrent,” she added.

Ken Abante, co-convener of the People’s Budget Coalition, said the government should not just prosecute the “small fish but the masterminds behind this flood control scandal.”