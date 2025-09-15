The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Monday formally dismissed three officials of the Bulacan first district Engineering Office after finding them guilty of multiple administrative offenses linked to anomalous flood control projects.

In a decision dated Sept. 15 signed by DPWH Secretary Vivencio “Vince” B. Dizon, former Assistant District Engineer Brice Ericson D. Hernandez, Construction Division Chief Jaypee D. Mendoza, and Accountant Juanito C. Mendoza were ordered removed from service.

The officials were found guilty of “disloyalty to the Republic of the Philippines and to the Filipino people, grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.”

Aside from dismissal, they are permanently barred from holding public office and forfeited any retirement benefits. Their civil service eligibility has also been cancelled.

The order stated the penalty is “without prejudice to the filing of separate civil or criminal charges.” — Erika Mae P. Sinaking