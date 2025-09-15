Marcos names former Supreme Court Justice Andres Reyes as ICI chief

By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday appointed retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres B. Reyes, Jr. as chairman of the newly formed Independent Commission for Infrastructure, which will investigate irregularities in public works projects.

The three-person commission would convene on Monday as part of his administration’s broader anti-corruption drive, the President told a news briefing.

“He has been a… for a very, very long time with a very good record of honesty and fairness, and a good record of being able to find justice for those who have been victimized,” he added.

Mr. Reyes, 75, was an appointee of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte and a graduate of the Ateneo de Manila University School of Law. He was Supreme court justice from 2017 until his retirement in 2020.

Joining him as members of the fact-finding body are former Public Works Secretary Rogelio L. Singson and Rossana A. Fajardo, former chairperson of the Procurement Policy Board-Technical Support Office and now country managing partner at SGV & Co.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong is also an adviser.

Mr. Marcos created the commission through Executive Order No. 94 to investigate anomalies in flood control and other infrastructure projects, with authority to recommend criminal, civil and administrative charges.

Mr. Reyes earned a master’s degree in public administration from the Philippine Women’s University. He is a “third-generation justice” in the family, according to his profile on the Supreme Court website. His grandfather Alex A. Reyes, Sr. was a justice of the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court.

His father Justice Andres C. Reyes, Sr., was a former presiding justice of the appellate court.

He also taught at the Arellano Law School and College of Law of the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila before attaining senior status at the appellate court.

Mr. Marcos earlier said about P100 billion of the total P545 billion in government funds that were allotted for flood control projects since 2022 were cornered by only 15 contractors. The controversy has already led to the resignation of the Public Works secretary and a leadership change in the Senate, where Vicente C. Sotto III replaced Francis G. Escudero as president of the chamber. Mr. Escudero admitted receiving campaign donations from a contractor but denied influencing contract awards. — with Norman P. Aquino