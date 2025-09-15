THE PHILIPPINES’ outstanding external debt jumped to a record $148.87 billion as of end-June amid the weakening of the US dollar, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

Central bank data showed the country’s external debt rose by 14.4% from $130.318 billion in the same period last year.

“The increase in external debt was driven primarily by borrowings, which included bond issuances by the National Government amounting to $5.83 billion and external financing tapped by local banks amounting to $3.44 billion,” the BSP said in a statement.

Quarter on quarter, external debt inched up by 1.5% from the $146.74 billion logged at the end of the first quarter.

“The increase in external debt for Q2 (second quarter) 2025 was primarily due to valuation effects from the depreciation of the US dollar,” the BSP said.

External debt accounts for all borrowings by residents from nonresidents.

The BSP said the external debt level remained “sustainable,” equivalent to 31.2% of gross domestic product. This was better than the 31.5% in the previous quarter but higher than the 28.9% a year ago.

The central bank said the weaker greenback increased the US dollar equivalent of borrowings denominated in other currencies by $1.49 billion.

In the April-to-June period, the peso recorded a strong performance against the dollar as it traded between the P55 and P56 level, averaging P56.581 as of end-June.

“The net acquisition of Philippine debt securities amounting to $660.96 million also contributed to the increase (in external debt), while net repayments amounting to $315.67 million partially tempered the increase in the country’s external debt,” the BSP said.

Most of the country’s public sector obligations, amounting to $88.371 billion, were from the National Government while the rest came from the BSP ($3.919 billion) and government banks ($1.81 billion).

Japan remained the Philippines top creditor with loans amounting to $15.599 billion, followed by the United Kingdom with $6.358 billion and Singapore with $4.837 billion.

The borrowing mix was composed mainly of US dollar-denominated debt, followed by debt in Philippine peso and debt in Japanese yen.

As of the second quarter, the country’s short-term external debt based on remaining maturity concept (STRM) was at $28.63 billion. STRM debt is composed of loans with original maturities of one year or less plus amortization on medium and long-term accounts falling due within the next 12 months.

“This level remains well-covered by the country’s gross international reserves (GIR) of $106 billion, providing 3.7 times cover for short-term obligations,” the BSP said.

“The country’s GIR-to-STRM debt ratio remains at par with emerging economy peers.”

Meanwhile, the BSP said resident borrowers’ lower principal and interest payments brought the debt service ratio down to 8.7% during the period from 9.8% a year ago. This ratio measures a country’s capacity to meet its obligations based on its foreign exchange earnings.

“This resulted from lower principal and interest payments by resident borrowers as of the second quarter of 2025,” it said.

BSP data showed the public sector’s external debt went up by 88.2% to $94.801 billion at end-June from $50.36 billion the previous year.

Private sector obligations, on the other hand, declined by 32.3% year on year to $54.072 billion from $79.83 billion a year ago. — Katherine K. Chan