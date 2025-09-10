By Aubrey Rose A. Inosante, Reporter

TOP EXECUTIVES in the Philippines are pushing for the faster digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) adoption to stay ahead amid global uncertainties.

At the 23rd Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) International CEO Conference, executives emphasized that with the rapid developments in technology, companies have to adapt quickly or risk being left behind.

“There will always be more disruptions ahead, including disruptions at an existential level like AI. But disruption is a friend,” Orlando B. Vea, chief executive officer (CEO) and founder of Maya Philippines, said in a speech on Tuesday in Taguig.

“If we live with clarity of purpose and a spirit of innovation, we can turn those disruptions into game-changing opportunities,” Mr. Vea said.

MAP President Alfredo S. Panlilio said there is a need for leaders to anticipate and lead transformation before the rest of the world catches up.

“This is a timely call, as the world continues to evolve at an accelerated pace, and those who can sense, interpret, and act upon emerging signals will be better positioned to lead with confidence and purpose,” Mr. Panlilio said.

A survey conducted by PwC Philippines in partnership with MAP showed that 68% of CEOs have explicitly factored AI into their business plans, while 60% have begun implementing AI initiatives.

Executives said AI is already helping improve productivity, increase revenue and enhance customer engagement.

Over the next year, 82% said they plan to invest in their workforce, 78% in automation, and 63% in advanced technologies.

Health Solutions Corp. President and CEO Alma Rita R. Jimenez said disruption is no longer confined to specific industries, while success depends on how well organizations adapt and innovate.

“We face a world moving at lightning speed, where technology is rewriting the rules of engagement, geopolitics is reshaping the balance of power, and invisible forces are redefining how we work, how we consume and connect,” she said.

PLDT and Smart Senior Vice-President and Head for Enterprise Business Group Patricio “Blums” Pineda III said that during unprecedented disruptions, “you’re either the cannibal or you’re the lunch.”

“Volatility, uncertainty, complexity, ambiguity, market forces, and tech disruption, these are what we live in,” he said, noting that responses still vary by industries, companies, and market situations.

“But digital transformation is a common thread of your response, as you need the full leverage of connectivity, tech, data to grow your businesses, develop relevant products, and build customer delight.”

At the same time, Philstar Media Group and BusinessWorld President and CEO Miguel G. Belmonte warned of challenges posed by AI-generated content and deepfakes that are hampering truth-telling.

“We continue to face greater challenges with the advent of AI-generated content, deep fakes, declining trust in established institutions, and the overwhelming speed at which information is consumed and forgotten,” he said.

Mr. Belmonte said organizations that will thrive are those deeply rooted in their mission and purpose, even as platforms, technologies, and consumer habits may change.

“If the last few decades have taught us anything, whatever industry we are in, technologies may evolve, our customers may change, but core values endure,” he said.

First Gen Corp. President Francis Giles B. Puno said businesses must adapt swiftly to survive.

“We barely settle in before the ground shifts again, leaving us with no choice but to adapt quickly or risk being left behind,” he said. “Every business, regardless of size or sector, has had to put up with challenging disruptions.”

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls.