By Justine Irish D. Tabile, Reporter

INVESTMENT PLEDGES from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries have reached P251.98 billion since 2020, reflecting the region’s increasing confidence in the Philippines, the Board of Investments (BoI) said.

“As we build stronger trade and investment ties with our ASEAN neighbors, these numbers reflect the growing confidence of foreign investors in the Philippines as a place for business growth,” Trade Secretary and BoI Chairperson Ma. Cristina A. Roque said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We will keep working to create a stable and welcoming business environment, one that brings in more investments and opens up real opportunities for Filipinos,” she added.

According to the BoI, Singapore has been the biggest source of investment pledges since 2020, accounting for P245.97 billion of the total. The other top sources were Thailand with P4.34 billion, Malaysia with P1.65 billion, and Indonesia with P12.27 million.

In terms of industries, around P170 billion of these investments went to the information and communication sector, while P74.2 billion went to the power sector.

“The BoI-approved projects from ASEAN investors, particularly those in the information and communication and the renewable energy sectors, align with the Philippines’ push for smart and sustainable manufacturing and services,” said BoI Executive Director Evariste M. Cagatan.

The other top sectors were manufacturing (P5.58 billion), administrative and support services (P1.41 billion), and agriculture, forestry, and fishing (P930 million).

“Collectively, these projects are projected to generate 15,358 new jobs for Filipinos from 2020 up to July 2025,” the BoI said.

Meanwhile, from January to July this year, total approved investment pledges from the ASEAN region reached P58.07 billion, according to the agency.

Citing a report from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the BoI said there is also a sustained growth in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from Southeast Asian countries.

In the first seven months, net FDI from ASEAN reached $95.78 million, with investments from Singapore accounting for $63.61 million and Malaysia accounting for $31.56 million.

Moving forward, the BoI said the country’s participation in the ASEAN Investment Forum in Kuala Lumpur next month will help to further boost investments from the region.

The event is expected to showcase investment-ready projects under the ASEAN Regional Investment Promotion Action Plan 2025-2030 spanning biofuels, carbon capture and storage, medical devices, solar photovoltaic equipment, and regional supply linkages.

High production costs and labor shortages in their own countries are causing ASEAN economies to invest in the Philippines, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said in a Viber message.

He said the Philippines’ large and young population of over 114 million and leadership in the business process outsourcing sector also make it a viable market for ASEAN investors.

“The Philippines can also be an alternative, lower-cost destination for heavy industries such as shipbuilding, due to being cheaper and having a greater labor supply, such as engineers at a lower cost,” he said.

“It is also the 10th largest market in terms of sales for some of the world’s largest consumer goods companies, making it viable for production facilities, especially for perishable products.”

Philippine Institute for Development Studies Senior Research Fellow John Paolo R. Rivera said the increasing investments from ASEAN countries reflect deepening regional integration and confidence in the Philippines as part of intra-ASEAN supply chains.

“The relocation of production capacities, regional hedging against global uncertainties, and proximity advantages are likely drivers,” he said in a Viber message.

The US is imposing sweeping tariffs on goods coming from its major trading partners, including the Philippines and other ASEAN member states.

Mr. Rivera said ongoing infrastructure development in the Philippines under the “Build Better More” program has also enhanced the country’s attractiveness to regional investors.

“Additionally, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area frameworks make it easier for ASEAN firms to view the Philippines as a strategic node for manufacturing, logistics, and services expansion,” he said.

“However, these may be negated by hounding corruption issues.”