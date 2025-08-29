THE Philippine government has committed to fully financing its counterpart share in Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-assisted infrastructure projects, aiming to resolve budget constraints that have delayed implementation.

Transportation Secretary Vivencio “Vince” B. Dizon said counterpart funding issues were raised during a roundtable meeting with Japanese parliamentarians on official development assistance (ODA).

“(Counterpart funding and right-of-way issues are) the main causes of the delay of the project. I personally assured them that the President himself is giving the assurances that these will be fully funded,” Mr. Dizon told reporters on Wednesday.

Ongoing projects supported by JICA include the Davao City Bypass, Metro Manila Subway Project, and North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR).

Problems surrounding the budget allocation and funding flows have delayed project implementation. Around 29 projects were delayed last year, according to the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development in its ODA Portfolio Review Report.

Japan remains the Philippines’ top development partner, accounting for 33.41% of total active commitments, or $13.23 billion across 82 loans and grants.

The country’s active ODA portfolio rose by 6% to $39.6 billion in 2024.

Mr. Dizon also said the government is accelerating public works projects, including those for transportation and flood control.

“We will cooperate continuously with JICA and the other Japanese agencies to make sure that these projects are completed quickly and are completed with the utmost quality that Japan is very well known for,” he said.

The Transportation chief said most right-of-way issues for the Metro Manila Subway Project have been resolved, except for the Ortigas station.

For the NSCR, he said the Valenzuela-to-Clark segment is on track for completion before the end of Marcos’ term in mid-2028.

Other government officials present were Economy Undersecretary Joseph J. Capuno, Budget Undersecretary Rolando U. Toledo, and Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil L. Gava.

MORE DPWH PROJECTS

“Through the partnership with the Government of Japan thru JICA, we are seeing tangible progress for a future-ready Philippines such as the Davao City Bypass Construction Project which includes the country’s first long-distance road tunnel system constructed through mountainous terrain that is reshaping the infrastructure landscape of the Philippines,” Mr. Sadain was quoted as saying in a DPWH statement.

There are 21 JICA-assisted projects under the DPWH portfolio, including seven new projects with a tentative cost of P525.365 billion that are under varying stages of study, evaluation and loan processing.

The DPWH said the proposed new projects under JICA cooperation include the Parañaque Spillway/Tunnel Project; second San Juanico Bridge Project; EDSA Transport Road Network Rehabilitation Project; Central Mindanao High Standard Highway Construction Project; Davao City Flood Control and Drainage Project; Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project, Phase VI; and Rehabilitation/Reconstruction/Improvement and Operation and Maintenance of Kennon Road.

The DPWH said it has completed five JICA-assisted projects worth a combined P61.468 billion, including the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Marawi City and the flood risk management projects for Cagayan, Tagolan and Imus rivers.

Six projects worth P188.75 billion are currently under construction: the Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project, Phase IV; Central Luzon Link Expressway Phase I; Davao City Bypass Construction Project; Cavite Industrial Area Flood Management Program; Road Network Development Project in Conflict-Affected Areas in Mindanao; and Metro Manila Priority Bridges for Seismic Improvement (Guadalupe and Lambingan Bridges).

Three DPWH projects worth P147.82 billion are for civil works.

Meanwhile, JICA Parliamentary League Chairperson and Japanese Senator Yuko Obuchi said the Philippines remains a key partner for Japan, especially as the global community faces a “historical turning point.”

“Through this visit, we aim to gain a comprehensive understanding of the ongoing ODA projects and support their smooth progress and operation,” Ms. Obuchi said.

The delegation is in the country for a three-day visit to observe the progress of ODA projects and to participate in the 60th anniversary ceremony of the JICA Overseas Cooperation Volunteers. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante