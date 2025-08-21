By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

MANILA continued its downward slide in the latest global index of “smart cities” by International Society for Urban Informatics (ISUI), even ranking last among select Asia-Pacific cities.

In the 2025 edition of the Smart City Index, the Philippine capital ranked 63rd out of 73 cities. Manila dropped 19 spots from its 44th ranking out of 50 cities in the previous edition.

ISUI’s index is based on several factors such as citizen well-being and economic development.

Among key Asia-Pacific cities, Tokyo ranked the highest at fifth place, followed by Hong Kong (eighth).

Also on the list were Seoul (13th), Beijing (15th), Singapore (21st), Shenzhen (25th), Yokohama (28th), Guangzhou (36th), Shanghai (39th), and Busan (41st).

Other “smart” cities in the region that were ahead of Manila include Kuala Lumpur (46th), Hangzhou (47th), Incheon (50th), Osaka (53rd), Bangkok (55th), and Jakarta (60th).

A higher ranking in the Smart City Index “reflects stronger performance in terms of inclusive, efficient, and sustainable urban living,” ISUI said.

According to the index, a smart city is defined by six dimensions: citizen, environment, social landscape, economy, infrastructure, and governance.

This year’s ranking was also expanded to 73 cities from 50 cities previously, “enabling a richer comparative analysis across regions and city types,” ISUI said.

“A smart city is assessed in terms of its contribution to improving urban efficiency and sustainability, and more importantly, its capacity to support the well-being, inclusiveness, and quality of life of city dwellers,” according to the report.

John Paolo R. Rivera, a senior research fellow at the Philippine Institute for Development Studies, said the government and private sector must invest more in inclusive digital infrastructure, such as smart mobility, interoperable public data systems, and affordable connectivity in Philippine cities.

“Manila’s low ranking reflects longstanding issues in digital infrastructure, mobility, safety, and access to urban services especially for the poor and vulnerable,” he said in a Viber message.

Nigel Paul C. Villarete, a senior advisor at technical advisory group Libra Konsult, Inc., said the country’s low ranking in the Smart City Index reflects the growing digital divide among citizens.

“While we do have an advanced and competitive interaction with smart technology, there remains a chunk of our population and society who have not fully embraced it than other countries may have,” Mr. Villarete said in a Viber message.

“It may be a natural fear of the new, or the prevalent preference for what we are used to, but we need to free ourselves more to accept future technologies and maximize their benefits for our country and people,” he added.

For Party-list Representative and House Transportation Committee Member Terry L. Ridon, Manila’s low ranking is linked to its poor and limited transport infrastructure.

The Philippine government must also focus on policies and programs centered on improving citizen well-being and raising their quality of life, according to the Philippine Resource Center for Inclusive Development (Inklusibo), a local organization.

“At the heart of cities are the people themselves, and for us to achieve inclusive smart cities, the National Government must have the political will to ensure that its policies and programs are rooted in participatory processes,” Inklusibo Executive Director Hans G. Bautista said in an e-mail.

“The government must not prioritize profit. Rather, it must prioritize the improvement of quality services that ensure that living is dignified,” he added.