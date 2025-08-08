THE PHILIPPINES’ 50 richest tycoons increased their combined wealth by 6% to over $86 billion (around P4.92 trillion) this year, with nearly half of those on the list now wealthier than a year ago, according to Forbes Asia.

“Buoyed by domestic demand and an uptick in infrastructure investments, the Philippine economy expanded by 5.4% in the first quarter of 2025, but US tariffs proved to be a spoiler. The country’s benchmark stock market index dipped 7% since fortunes were last measured, though that was partially offset by a firmer peso,” Forbes Asia said in a statement.

The Sy siblings once again topped the Forbes list of the Philippines’ 50 Richest for 2025, despite a $1.2-billion drop in their net worth.

The six Sy siblings, namely, Teresita, Elizabeth, Henry Jr., Hans, Herbert, and Harley, posted a combined net worth $11.8 billion. They are the heirs to the SM Group built by the late Henry Sy, Sr., who was the richest man in the Philippines until his death in January 2019.

Ports and casino tycoon Enrique K. Razon, Jr. landed on the second spot for the second straight year. The chairman of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. and Bloomberry Resorts Corp. had a net worth of $11.5 billion, up from last year’s $11.1 billion.

Property tycoon and former politician Manuel B. Villar, Jr. remained in third place with a fortune of $11 billion, slightly higher than his net worth of $10.9 billion last year. This comes as he turned his mass-housing and memorial park developer Golden MV Holdings into Villar Land Holdings.

San Miguel Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Ang ranked fourth with a net worth of $3.75 billion, slightly lower than the $3.8-billion net worth last year.

In fifth spot was DMCI Holdings, Inc. Chairman Isidro A. Consunji and his siblings with a net worth of $3.7 billion.

The Que Azcona family debuted at No. 6 with $3.6 billion net worth. The family entered the richest list after the Mercury Drug Corp. President Vivian Q. Azcona passed away in April. Her son Steven Azcona took over the drugstore chain.

Jaime Zobel de Ayala and his family inched up a spot to 7th place with a net worth of $3.4 billion, higher than the $2.6 billion a year ago.

Taipan Lucio C. Tan, chairman of LT Group, Inc., slipped a spot to 8th place with a net worth of $3.2 billion.

Puregold Price Club, Inc. founders Lucio and Susan Co came in on ninth place with a net worth of $3 billion, while Jollibee Foods Corp. Chairman Tony Tan Caktiong rounded out the top 10 with $2.9 billion.

The Ty siblings, Arthur, Alfred, Alesandra and Anjanette, are 11th richest in the country with a net worth of $2.8 billion. They are the children of late banking tycoon George Ty, who was the founder of Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co.

The Aboitiz family, who owns Cebu-based conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc., are in 12th spot with a net worth of $2.2 billion.

The Po family, who controls Century Pacific Food, ranked 13th with a net worth of $1.9 billion.

Lance Y. Gokongwei and his siblings, whose companies include JG Summit Holdings, Cebu Pacific and Robinsons Land, are in 14th spot with a net worth of $1.8 billion.

Andrew L. Tan, who owns Alliance Global Group, Inc., landed in 15th place with a net worth of $1.65 billion.

Dennis Anthony H. Uy and Maria Grace Y. Uy, co-founders of broadband services provider Converge ICT Solutions, Inc., were in 16th place as their combined net worth surged 74% to $1.6 billion.

In 17th spot was Soledad Oppen-Cojuangco and family with a net worth of $1.15 billion, followed by online gaming, education, and logistics tycoon Eusebio H. Tanco in 18th spot with a wealth of $1.1 billion.

In 19th place were the Campos siblings, Jocelyn, Joselito and Jeffrey, with $910 million. Their father Jose Campos founded Unilab with business partner Mariano Tan.

Indonesian-born Hartono Kweefanus, chairman emeritus of Monde Nissin, and his family landed in 20th spot with a net worth of $840 million. He is the brother-in-law of Monde Nissin president Betty Ang, who ranked 23rd on the list with $615 million.

A minimum net worth of $185 million was needed to make this year’s list, up from $170 million in 2024.

Forbes said the net worth of top Philippine tycoons were based on the closing stock prices and exchange rates as of close on July 18, 2025. The list used shareholding and financial information from families and individuals, stock exchanges, analysts, and other sources. It also includes family fortunes, including those shared among extended families.

The list may also include foreign citizens or citizens who don’t reside in the Philippines but who have significant business or ties to the country. — with Arjay L. Balinbin and Revin Mikhael D. Ochave