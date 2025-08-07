Home Breaking News Sy Siblings, Razon, Villar lead 2025 Forbes list of PHL’s 50 richest
The Sy siblings have once again topped the Forbes list of the Philippines’ 50 Richest for 2025, with a combined net worth of $11.8 billion, according to Forbes Asia.
The heirs to the SM Group empire held their top position despite a $1.2 billion dip in their wealth.
Ports and casino tycoon Enrique K. Razon Jr., chairman of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. and Bloomberry Resorts Corp., retained the No. 2 spot with $11.5 billion.
Former senator and property magnate Manuel B. Villar, Jr. stayed in third place with a fortune of $11 billion.
San Miguel Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Ang ranked fourth with a net worth of $3.75 billion, followed by Isidro A. Consunji & siblings of DMCI Holdings, Inc. at No. 5 with $3.7 billion.
The Que Azcona family, taking over from the late Mercury Drug Corp. President Vivian Q. Azcona who passed away in April, debuted at No. 6 with $3.6 billion. The drugstore chain is now led by her son, Steven Azcona.
Jaime Zobel de Ayala & family of conglomerate Ayala Corp. came in seventh with $3.4 billion.
At No. 8 is airline and liquor magnate Lucio C. Tan, who holds a net worth of $3.2 billion.
Puregold Price Club, Inc. founders Lucio and Susan Co were listed ninth with $3 billion, while Jollibee Foods Corp. Chairman Tony Tan Caktiong rounded out the top ten with $2.9 billion.
The minimum net worth to make the 2025 list was $185 million, up from $170 million the previous year.
The full list appears in the August issue of Forbes Asia and on forbes.com/philippines.— Arjay L. Balinbin and Revin Mikhael D. Ochave