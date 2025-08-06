FIVE Philippine companies have been included in Forbes Asia’s “Best Under A Billion 2025” list, which recognized the 200 top-performing small- and mid-sized listed companies in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Best Under A Billion list, which started in 2002, highlights 200 publicly listed companies in the Asia-Pacific region with annual sales of over $10 million and below $1 billion.

The five Philippine firms included in the list are holding company A. Soriano Corp. (Anscor); Razon-led mining company Apex Mining Co., Inc.; broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions, Inc.; restaurant operator Figaro Culinary Group, Inc. (FCG); and financial institution Philippine Bank of Communications (PBCOM).

Forbes Asia said the list used the annual results of companies based on the latest available data as of July 7.

Anscor, whose core operating assets include Amanpulo owner Seven Seas Resorts and Leisure and cable and wire manufacturer Phelps Dodge Philippines, posted $82 million in net income in 2024, according to Forbes Asia data. The company’s market value was estimated at $643 million.

Apex Mining posted $254 million in sales, $76 million in net income, and $687 million in market value. The company is engaged in the production of gold, silver, copper, as well as other kinds of ores, metals, and minerals.

Converge, led by businessman Dennis Anthony H. Uy, posted a net income of $189 million and sales of $709 million in 2024.

The broadband giant recorded 2.7 million subscribers in the first quarter and over 710,000 kilometers of fiber-optic assets. It had an estimated market value of $2.33 billion.

FCG, which operates restaurant brands such as Angel’s Pizza and Figaro Coffee, posted an $11-million net income and $97 million in sales in 2024. FCG’s market value was pegged at $65 million.

PBCOM generated $195 million in sales, resulting in $39 million in net income in 2024. Its market value stood at $170 million. The bank had 90 regular branches, four branch-lite units and 166 automated teller machines as of March 31.

From over 19,000 listed companies, Forbes Asia said the companies on the list were selected based on debt, sales, and earnings-per-share growth over both the most recent fiscal one- and three-year periods, and the strongest one- and five-year average returns on equity.

“With trade tensions looming over the Asia-Pacific region, growth is predicted to continue to slow, according to the International Monetary Fund. Despite these challenges, the annual Best Under A Billion list showcases businesses that remained resilient over the past year and, in many cases, thrived,” Forbes Asia said in a statement. — R.M.D.Ochave