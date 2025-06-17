MONEY SENT HOME by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) jumped by an annual 4% in April, the fastest pace in 28 months, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed.

Cash remittances from migrant Filipinos coursed through banks rose by 4% to $2.66 billion in April from $2.56 billion in the same month a year ago.

The 4% annual growth in April was the fastest since the 5.8% seen in December 2022.

However, the amount of cash remittances in April was the lowest in nearly a year or since May 2024 when remittances stood at $2.58 billion.

Month on month, remittances declined by 5.1% from $2.81 billion in March.

In April, cash remittances from land-based workers rose by 4% to $2.08 billion from $2 billion in the same month last year.

Sea-based migrant workers sent home $580 million, 3.8% up from the $560 million a year ago.

Reinielle Matt M. Erece, an economist at Oikonomia Advisory and Research, Inc. said the cash remittances posted a “strong” growth mostly due to “seasonal factors, as this month usually posts one of the fastest during the summer months.”

“The year-on-year increase shows underlying strength in remittance flows, driven by stable overseas employment, particularly in the US, Middle East, and parts of Asia,” John Paolo R. Rivera, a senior research fellow at the Philippine Institute for Development Studies said in a Viber message.

Personal remittances, which include inflows in kind, rose by 4.1% to $2.97 billion in April from $2.86 billion a year ago.

Personal remittances from workers with contracts of a year or more increased by 3.9% to $2.25 billion, while those with contracts of less than a year jumped by 4.1% to $650 million.

FOUR MONTHS

In the first four months of 2025, cash remittances went up by 3% to $11.11 billion annually from $10.78 billion a year ago.

Cash remittances sent by land-based workers jumped by 3.4% to $8.82 billion as of end-April, while sea-based workers’ remittances went up 1.7% to $2.29 billion.

“Higher growth of remittances from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) drove the overall increase in remittances during January-April 2025,” the BSP said.

The US remained the top source of remittances in April, accounting for 40.4% of the total.

This was followed by Singapore (7.3%), Saudi Arabia (6.3%), Japan (5%), the United Kingdom (4.5%), the UAE (4.5%), Canada (3.2%), Qatar (2.9%), Taiwan (2.7%) and Hong Kong (2.7%).

Personal remittances increased by 3% to $12.37 billion during the January-to-April period, from $12.01 billion in the same period last year.

“We may continue to see stronger remittance inflows from OFWs due to the relative strength of the peso. They may be prompted to send more to maintain the same peso value they used to send,” Mr. Erece said.

The peso closed at P55.84 a dollar at the end of April, appreciating by P1.37 from the P57.21 finish at end-March.

Mr. Rivera said remittance growth is likely to remain steady on the back of demand for Filipino workers overseas, particularly in the healthcare, logistics, and domestic services.

“Global uncertainties such as inflation in host countries, geopolitical tensions, and policy shifts like taxes on remittances in major markets (e.g., the US) are downside risks to monitor,” Mr. Rivera said.

In the US, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act proposes a 3.5% tax on remittances sent abroad by foreign workers, including green card holders and temporary visa workers.

This is expected to have serious implications for countries that heavily rely on remittances, such as the Philippines, India, Mexico and China.

The BSP forecasts 2.8% growth in cash remittances to an estimated $35.5 billion this year.

Next year, cash remittances are projected to grow by 3% to $36.5 billion. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante