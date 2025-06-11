By Justine Irish D. Tabile, Reporter

THE TRAVEL and tourism sector is expected to contribute P5.9 trillion to the Philippine economy this year, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

“This new record would represent more than one-fifth (21%) of national gross domestic product (GDP), cementing travel and tourism’s place as a backbone of the Philippine economy,” the WTTC said in a statement, citing its 2025 Economic Impact Research report.

Economic managers are targeting 6-8% GDP growth this year until 2028.

The WTTC also projected the travel and tourism sector to employ 11.7 million by yearend, accounting for 23.8% of all jobs in the Philippines.

Last year, the travel and tourism sector contributed P5.3 trillion to the country’s GDP and accounted for 11.2 million jobs.

If the projections are realized, it will represent an 11.3% and 4.5% increase in GDP contribution and employment, respectively, from last year.

The WTTC said that the travel and tourism sector’s contribution for this year would be 13.5% higher than the 2019 level or before the pandemic.

“International visitor spending is also on the rise, projected to reach P709.2 billion — up 2.1% on the previous high in 2019, while domestic visitor spending is anticipated to reach P4.1 trillion — a 9.3% increase over its previous peak,” the WTTC said.

Last year, spending by domestic visitors stood at P3.6 trillion, while spending of international visitors hit P644.8 billion.

If the WTTC’s spending projections are realized, these will represent an almost 10% increase in international spending and a 13.9% increase in domestic spending.

“The Philippines is a standout example of how travel and tourism, when supported by a clear, long-term vision, can deliver real economic impact and long-term opportunity,” said WTTC President and Chief Executive Officer Julia Simpson.

“This success speaks to the country’s extraordinary appeal, its policy focus on tourism as a growth engine, and the energy of its people and private sector,” she added.

By 2035, the WTTC expects the travel and tourism sector to contribute P9.2 trillion to the Philippine economy, representing 19.8% of GDP.

It also expects the creation of 2.5 million jobs, which will bring total sector employment to 14.1 million.

“As the country continues to strengthen air connectivity, invest in infrastructure, and prioritize destination resilience, travel and tourism are positioned not just to grow but to transform the national economy,” said the global tourism body.

“WTTC calls on policymakers to continue fostering this trajectory with clear regulation, long-term investment in workforce development, and sustained global promotion of the Philippines as a world-class destination,” it added.

Sought for comment, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said that tourism is a “low-hanging fruit” for the Philippines.

“The Philippines is yet to fully catch up with other Asian or Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries that have three to five times more foreign tourism, so this could be a major source of economic growth,” said Mr. Ricafort in a Viber message.

He said that the tourism sector has the potential to create more jobs, generate more investments, and spur business activity.

“This could be made possible with further development of the country’s infrastructure, especially airports, seaports, mass transport systems, and accommodation facilities,” he added.

Colliers Research Director Joey Roi H. Bondoc said it would be a challenge to reach the tourism targets this year.

“The 2024 figures are down compared to the target of the government, and that was even before the South Korean economic crisis. But now that you no longer have the Chinese tourists, and then the Korean figures are down, so it will be extra challenging,” he said in a phone interview.

Data from the Department of Tourism showed that the Philippines booked 5.95 million visitor arrivals last year, missing the agency’s target of 7.7 million.

However, Mr. Bondoc said that the DoT’s initiatives are in the right direction but need to be complemented with initiatives that will address infrastructure, peace and order, and affordability, among others.

“I think they’re doing the right thing; attracting Indians and implementing visa-upon-arrival or visa-free access to the Philippines are steps in the right direction, but it needs to be complemented,” he said.