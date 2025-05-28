IT MAY TAKE up to four years before launches of new middle-income residential condominium projects in Metro Manila begin picking up again, amid lingering oversupply in the market, according to real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield.

“Based on historical experience, it will take about three to four years before the market begins to react again and new launches will be announced,” Claro dG. Cordero, Jr., director and head of research, consulting and advisory services at Cushman & Wakefield, said at a news briefing on Tuesday.

The Metro Manila condominium market, particularly for the middle-income segment, continues to experience excess inventory, Cushman & Wakefield said.

“Prior to the pandemic, I think the annual launches were about, on average, 15,000 units a year from around 2005 up to 2020. After the pandemic, we noticed that the launches have gone down to about 5,000 [units] annually,” Mr. Cordero told BusinessWorld.

In its first-quarter property market report, Cushman & Wakefield estimated there are around 450,000 units available in the middle-income and high-end segment.

Mr. Cordero said the high-end residential condominium segment has maintained its growth momentum, while noting an increasing demand for house and lot properties outside Metro Manila.

“For residential condominium markets, investors are shifting again towards high-end residential for capital appreciation, and rental yields have remained attractive in major central business districts like Makati, Ortigas, and Bonifacio Global City,” he said.

This year, Cushman & Wakefield said around 5,000 units will be added to the available supply in Metro Manila, covering middle-income to luxury residential segments.

Meanwhile, high vacancy rates persist in the office sector due to hybrid work schemes, policy changes and the exit of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO), Mr. Cordero said.

He said the Metro Manila office vacancy rate rose to 17.3% in the first quarter, from 16.5% in the same period a year ago.

The Metro Manila office sector has a consolidated stock of 9.83 million square meters (sq.m.), mostly Prime and Grade “A” facilities. About 69,200 sq.m. of new supply was added in the first quarter, Mr. Cordero said.

“We’re looking at again more than half a million square meters [of new supply] by end of 2025 mainly coming from Quezon City, Makati and Taguig,” he also said. “We’re looking at persistently high vacancy rates over the next few quarters.”

In the first three months of the year, headline rents averaged P987 per sq.m. per month — declining annually by 2.4% — reflecting pressures from excess supply in the market, Mr. Cordero said.

Despite a positive net absorption of 32,000 sq.m. year-to-date, demand remains “on the low side” due to office spaces that have remained vacant since the exit of POGOs.

“The overall absorption rate is positive, but some areas like Parañaque and Quezon City still have negative absorption figures because of the amount of spaces vacated by the POGO industry,” Mr. Cordero said.

To attract tenants, office developers in Metro Manila should consider offering flexible leasing strategies and fit-out incentives, Mr. Cordero said.

Meanwhile, the retail sector is expected to stay resilient, driven by the growing middle class as well as new commercial developments outside the Philippine capital.

“We’re seeing a significant supply of new shopping mall developments outside of Metro Manila primarily by SM [Prime Holdings, Inc.] and Ayala [Land, Inc.],” Mr. Cordero said.

These malls are expected to complement developers’ township projects in regional areas, he added.

Cushman & Wakefield said around 250,000 sq.m. of new retail spaces came online in the January-March period, while it expects a total of 345,000 sq.m. to be completed by end-2025. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz