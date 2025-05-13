THE PHILIPPINE construction industry can improve its resilience amid ongoing global trade uncertainties by modernizing its operations and strengthening domestic supply chains.

“The tariff shifts introduced by US President Donald J. Trump have triggered ripple effects across global supply chains, affecting everything from raw materials to technology imports,” Vitaly Berezka, regional spokesperson for APAC (Asia-Pacific) at Austrian construction technology firm PlanRadar, said in an e-mail. “For the Philippine construction and property sectors, the most immediate risk lies in rising costs and potential delays tied to sourcing construction inputs.”

“The imposition of reciprocal tariffs by President Trump has certainly brought headwinds to the local construction industry. These tariffs will disrupt the construction supply chain, and hence might impact availability, lead times and pricing of imported construction materials,” Jason C. Valderrama, president and chief executive officer at construction firm JCV & Associates, said in an e-mail.

According to Mr. Berezka, the Philippines has an opportunity to position itself as a regional innovation hub as global firms rethink supply chains.

“By accelerating investment in digital infrastructure and construction technology, the country can increase project efficiency, attract forward-thinking investors, and strengthen its long-term resilience,” he said.

Local construction firms should push for digitalization to let them adapt to evolving global conditions accordingly, Mr. Berezka said.

“Embracing construction technologies like AI-powered platforms, cloud-based documentation, and digital twins will provide the visibility and flexibility needed to adapt in real-time to supply chain or regulatory shocks.”

In particular, they can adopt property technology or “proptech” platforms and digital construction tools, he said.

Construction-related technologies could also help these companies optimize procurement, automate workflows, and reduce material waste, he added.

AI is becoming a “powerful equalizer” in the construction industry amid the global uncertainties, he said, adding that using AI for predictive analytics can help construction managers anticipate delays or cost overruns and automate risk detection.

AI can also streamline reporting and compliance, which is crucial amid shifting regulatory and trade landscapes, Mr. Berezka said.

“Diversifying supplier bases and investing in local supply chains can reduce vulnerability to external tariff policies and logistical constraints. The Philippines has an opportunity to grow its internal capacity while still attracting international partnerships,” he added.

Mr. Valderrama said that with muted US demand for construction materials likely to lead source markets to consider exporting to the Philippines to skirt the higher tariffs, the Philippines must ramp up the development and completion of key infrastructure projects, address the housing backlog, and elevate the country’s manufacturing sector.

The construction industry must also widen its in-country and offshore supply pool, pursue vertical integration, utilize technologies, and adopt modern construction methods and sustainability practices, he said.

Mr. Berezka likewise said that industry players must collaborate with the government on long-term infrastructure plans to incentivize innovation and create a stable regulatory framework that encourages digital adoption and sustainable development.

“Resilience in this era will depend not just on withstanding disruption, but on using it as a catalyst to modernize and evolve. The future belongs to construction ecosystems that are digitally enabled, operationally agile, and strategically diversified.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz