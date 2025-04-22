AIR PASSENGERS will have to pay higher terminal fees starting April 21 as the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) approved the collection of new passenger service charge (PSC) and other fees at its airports.

In Memorandum Circular 019-2025, CAAP Director General Raul L. Del Rosario said the PSC, also known as terminal fees, will be raised to P900 ($17) for international flights from P550 currently. This will be applied to air passengers departing from international airports as well as principal class 1 and 2 airports.

For domestic flights, the PSC is set at P350 if the passenger is departing from an international airport. It is set at P300 if departing from a principal class 1 airport; P200 for those departing from a principal class 2 airport; and P100 for those leaving via community airports.

The PSC for all domestic flight passengers is currently at P200.

“Any passenger refusing or failing to pay the required passenger service charge shall be prevented from boarding the aircraft,” the circular stated.

However, children under two years old at the time of departure, transit passengers, and passengers who were denied entry do not have to pay the PSC.

Overseas Filipino workers departing via international flights are also exempted from the PSC.

In a statement, the CAAP said the increase in the decade-old PSC was primarily adjusted based on inflation from 2015 to present.

“The adjustment supports CAAP’s efforts to enhance passenger experience and improve airport facilities and operations,” it said.

The new fees will be implemented in CAAP-operated airports starting April 21.

Privately-operated airports such as Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Clark International Airport, and Caticlan Airport will not be covered by the higher fees laid out in the circular.

New NAIA Infra Corp., which took over the operations of the country’s main gateway last year, will raise the PSC to P950 for foreign departures and P390 for domestic passengers in September this year.

Sought for comment, Nigel Paul C. Villarete, senior adviser on public-private partnerships at the technical advisory group Libra Konsult, Inc, said the increase in airport fees is appropriate and timely, noting that CAAP should have a more commercial approach towards aviation services.

“Airport services should not be subsidized, when airplane fares are not,” Mr. Villarete said in a Viber message on Monday.

“Airports should be empowered to be self-sufficient not only for operations but for future expansion as well,” he added.

Aside from terminal fees, CAAP set new landing and take-off fees that are based on the maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of the aircraft.

“Aircraft that operate at CAAP-operated airports shall be levied with appropriate fees and charges for the use of various facilities such as runways, taxiways, apron areas and lighting facilities,” the circular stated.

For international flights, the minimum fee is $260 for an aircraft weighing up to 50,000 kilograms.

For domestic flights, a minimum rate is P54 per 500 kilograms for an aircraft weighing up to 50,000 kilograms.

Meanwhile, the CAAP circular also set “lighting charges,” which means an aircraft that lands and takes off between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. will be imposed an additional 15% of the applicable landing and take-off charges.

An aircraft that parks between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. will be imposed an additional 15% of applicable parking charges.

The CAAP also set aircraft parking fees, based on the maximum take-off weight and the number of hours parked.

For international flights, the first two hours are free, after which $30 is charged for the first 30 minutes. The subsequent rates ranging from $4.60 to $8.70 per half hour will depend on the aircraft’s MTOW.

Aircraft for domestic flights, on the other hand, will have one-hour free parking, after which the first half hour will be at P364. Rates for the additional half-hour range from P36 to P97 depending on the MTOW.

The CAAP also imposed a “tacking” fee for aircraft using loading bridges. For international flights, the fee is $30 per tube per hour, while the rate is P1,300 per tube per hour for domestic flights.

The memorandum circular was signed on April 4 and submitted to the University of the Philippines Law Center on April 7. It will take effect 15 days after the publication in two newspapers. — A.E.O.Jose