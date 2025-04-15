By Justine Irish D. Tabile, Reporter

THE Philippines and France are scheduled to hold a Joint Economic Committee (JEC) meeting in September, according to an official of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“We have a JEC with France. Our proposal actually is to do it on Sept. 30, if I am not mistaken. The date is not yet definite, but it will either be in late September or October,” DTI Undersecretary Allan B. Gepty told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of the France-Philippines Business Forum.

“The purpose of that is for both sides to sit down together to thresh out trade and investment issues. So, if there are concerns, we will resolve them. And then also in cooperation areas, if we want to promote trade and investments, we discuss those also on that platform,” he added.

This year’s Philippines-France JEC will take place in Manila.

According to Mr. Gepty, France is a significant trade and investment partner of the Philippines.

Last year, France was the country’s 19th top trading partner, 18th biggest source of import, and 20th biggest export market.

Total trade between France and the Philippines reached $1.5 billion in 2024, representing a 4.3% growth in the last 10 years, according to the Trade official.

“We see further potential to increase our trade. For the Philippines, there is $1.8 billion worth of export potential to France. Products of top export potential include electronic equipment, machinery, bananas and plantains, spectacle lenses, and copper cathodes,” said Mr. Gepty.

“We continue to invite French companies to explore investment opportunities in the Philippines in priority sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure, automotive and electric vehicles, electronics, information technology and business process management, and shipbuilding,” he added.

French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines Managing Director Kevin Charuel said that there are many sectors in which the Philippines and France can cooperate.

“As you know, France has a long history in terms of excellence and innovation. So, when we discuss sectors, it could be agriculture, agri-food, or renewable energy, and we are also very strong when it comes to infrastructure and construction,” said Mr. Charuel.

“There are already so many projects happening between Philippine and French firms… These collaborations show that there are so many industries where we can collaborate and be stronger together,” he added.

He said that the Philippines is only France’s sixth-largest trading partner in Southeast Asia, which shows the need to further develop the two countries’ economic relationship.

“One of the best examples of this is the direct flight of Air France between Manila and Paris because in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) there are other countries that are also very dynamic, and what is important for us is for France to also understand more about the Philippines,” he said.

Aside from improving tourism, Mr. Charuel said the direct link between Manila and Paris may encourage French business leaders to introduce their solutions and innovations and develop their businesses here.

“It’s not just about tourism; it’s also about business ties. It makes things much easier for business leaders to come to the Philippines to discuss possible collaborations,” he added.

However, Mr. Charuel said that French businesses hope that the Philippines will further improve ease of doing business.

“To be honest, there are still many challenges, and sometimes those can be very impactful. It can be related to bringing products to the Philippines, related to certifications, related to customs, and related to some barriers that we need to make more efficient,” he said.

“I think the administration is aware and is making the right move to make things work better to attract more foreign investments and, of course, more French companies to come to the Philippines,” he added.