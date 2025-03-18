PHILIPPINE economic growth is likely to fall short of the government’s target in the first two quarters, GlobalSource Partners said.

“Our assessments show that GDP (gross domestic product) may be expected to increase within a narrow band over the next two quarters — rising from just above 5.7% in first quarter to approximately 5.9% in second quarter,” GlobalSource country analysts Diwa C. Guinigundo and Wilhelmina C. Mañalac said in a report on March 14.

This would be below the Development Budget Coordination Committee’s (DBCC) 6-8% target band until 2028.

GlobalSource’s first-quarter growth forecast of 5.7% would be slower than the 5.8% print in the same period in 2024.

For the second quarter, GlobalSource’s 5.9% GDP growth projection would be slower than the 6.4% print in the same period in 2024.

“This modest upward trend is driven by resilient historical GDP performance, growth in the services sector, and short-term USD/PHP exchange rate effects,” GlobalSource said.

However, local and geopolitical risks may affect the growth outlook in the first half.

“If both domestic and geopolitical shocks occur in a big, adverse way, they could unsurprisingly alter the outcome of this initial analysis,” GlobalSource said.

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan earlier this month said government growth targets may need to be revisited amid rising global economic uncertainty.

“It’s too early to change at this point but we need to be watchful and be flexible because of this uncertainty,” he said.

A DBCC meeting is scheduled to be held at the end of March.

Budget Secretary and DBCC Chair Amenah F. Pangandaman has said that the committee historically keeps its target unchanged during the first and second quarters of the year.

Earlier, Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto said that “6-6.5% [growth] is doable for 2025.”

However, GlobalSource said the Philippine economy should grow faster than the DBCC’s 6-8% target.

“The economic scarring of the pandemic actually requires the Philippines to grow by much more than the targeted growth rates of 6-8% through the end of the Marcos administration. Persistent poverty and income inequality are additional imperatives to grow by much more,” it said.

During the MAP Economic Briefing and General Membership Meeting on March 12, Mr. Guinigundo said that Philippine GDP growth of 6-8% annually would bring the economy to around P60 trillion by 2036

“To overcome this setback, growth will have to be between 9% and 9.5% through 2028 to be able to return to the original growth path,” he said.

In 2024, the economy expanded by 5.6%, from the 5.5% print in 2023 amid subdued consumption and lower farm output. It fell short of the government’s revised 6-6.5% target.

“It’s easy to blame the onslaught of typhoons during the latter part of the year, which constrained economic expansion. Such weather disturbances could indeed explain part of the failure, but not the entire dynamics,” GlobalSource said.

The economy grew by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, slower than the 5.5% print in the same period in 2023 after a series of typhoons hurt agricultural output.

“Sufficient stock buffering, mangrove propagation, zonal building along the coasts could have also mitigated the effects of these supply shocks. Yes, food inflation likewise deterred economic growth because private consumption spending was generally restrained,” GlobalSource said.

NEDA Undersecretary for Policy and Planning Group Rosemarie G. Edillon attributed the weaker-than-expected GDP growth in 2024 to “extreme weather events, geopolitical tensions, and subdued global demand.” — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante